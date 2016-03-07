Avent Teats Medium Flow 3 Mths+ X2

Quality product
Good quality product at a reasonable price would recommend
fantastic product
As always can not fault products brought from tesco, we are so lucky to have a superstore near us. Products are great. Thankyou Tesco. Shaz
Great product
Perfect for my avent bottles when the size 2 teats are too small
The teat leaks!!
I am not impressed with any of the Avent teats. They leak. ALL OVER MY BABY!! It is particularly frustrating as I am almost exclusively feeding him myself with top ups of expressed breast milk. It's not like I can quickly go and fill another bottle when one pours (literally) all over him. Apparently the only way to stop it leaking is with the little blue rings. Why wouldn't you sell the teats with these rings?!!!!
Durable, easy latched on, nice
Good flow and easily latched on. She loves it a lot.
I tried another brand of bottle to feed my baby prior to trying to Avent range, my baby didn't feed well and i was disappointed in the profuct but once I introduced the Avent bottle he latched easily and now he feeds well, I have increased the teet level according to my little boys needs and remain happy, I shall continue to use this range.