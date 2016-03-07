By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Avent Teats Medium Flow 3 Mths+ X2

4.5(6)Write a review
Avent Teats Medium Flow 3 Mths+ X2
Product Description

  • Soft silicone teat with built-in valve
  • BPA free teats than enable baby to control milk flow
  • Skirt flexes to allow air into the bottle
  • Unique anti-colic valve
  • Use only with Philips Avent classic feeding bottles.
  • Reduces colic
Information

Storage

Keep in a dry, covered container.

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions included

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health
  • WARNING!
  • Before first use, clean the product. After every use, take all items apart, wash and rinse thoroughly. Sterilise using a Philips Avent Sterilizer or boil for 5 minutes. This is to ensure hygiene.
  • Always use this product with adult supervision.
  • Never use feeding teats as a soother.
  • Continuous and prolonged sucking fluids will cause tooth decay. Always check food temperature before feeding.
  • Do not leave in direct sunlight or heat when not in use, or for longer than recommended in sterilising solutions as this may weaken the teat.
  • Before each use, pull the teat in all directions and throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness.
  • Dishwasher safe - food colouring may discolour product.
  • For hygiene reasons, we recommend replacing after 3 months.
  • Do not allow child to play with small parts or walk/run whilst using bottles or cups.
  • Use only Avent Teats with Avent Airflex Bottles, Via Feeding System and Magic Cups.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Philips Electronics UK Ltd.,
  • Philips Centre,
  • Guildford Business Park,
  • Guildford,
  • Surrey,
  • GU2 8XH.

Return to

  • www.philips.com
  • GB: 0844 33 80 489 5 pence/minute (mobile rates may vary)
  • IRL: 0818 21 01 41 national call rate (mobiles vary)
  • www.philips.com/Avent

Lower age limit

3 Months

Net Contents

2 x Teats

Safety information



Quality product

4 stars

Good quality product at a reasonable price would recommend

fantastic product

5 stars

As always can not fault products brought from tesco, we are so lucky to have a superstore near us. Products are great. Thankyou Tesco. Shaz

Great product

5 stars

Perfect for my avent bottles when the size 2 teats are too small

The teat leaks!!

2 stars

I am not impressed with any of the Avent teats. They leak. ALL OVER MY BABY!! It is particularly frustrating as I am almost exclusively feeding him myself with top ups of expressed breast milk. It's not like I can quickly go and fill another bottle when one pours (literally) all over him. Apparently the only way to stop it leaking is with the little blue rings. Why wouldn't you sell the teats with these rings?!!!!

Durable, easy latched on, nice

5 stars

Good flow and easily latched on. She loves it a lot.

I tried another brand of bottle to feed my baby pr

5 stars

I tried another brand of bottle to feed my baby prior to trying to Avent range, my baby didn't feed well and i was disappointed in the profuct but once I introduced the Avent bottle he latched easily and now he feeds well, I have increased the teet level according to my little boys needs and remain happy, I shall continue to use this range.

