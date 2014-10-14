best brush i ever used
bought this second time as it is very nice and help to clean completely.
Excellent
Couldn't buy in any store so bought online and gad it within 2 days to collect for free from my local tesco express store
Great item
Cheap, best bottle brush I've used. Cleans well but does tend to miss the rim (but then every other cleaner does too on my tommee tippee bottles.)
very sturdy brush
I was very pleased with this brush it's got fairly sturdy bristles so you feel like you are actually giving the bottle a really good clean.
Sturdy bottle brush
The brush looks well designed and fits tommee tippee closer to nature bottles perfectly.
Excellent brush
I definitely recommend this brush, goes perfectly well with my tommee tippee bottles and teats
great
Bought this after our cheaper one broke. Does the job and quite strong
Does the job
I bought this to use in Tommee Tippee bottles and they do the job well. The teat brush is not really a brush, it's made of rubber, but it does clear residue out of the teats. My only complaint is that it could do with some bristles pointing upwards to clean the bit under the neck of the bottle, I end up having to do that bit with my fingers.
Not as good as id hoped
The brush doesn't get under the rim of the bottle and the teat cleaner doesn't get in the groves of the teat properly. I ended up using my finger.
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Bottle & Teat Brush
I really liked this product!