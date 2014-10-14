By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Bottle & Teat Brush

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Bottle & Teat Brush
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Product Description

  • Bottle and Teat Brush.
  • Specially designed teat cleaner
  • Non-slip handle
  • BPA-free
  • The Closer to Nature Bottle Brush is specially designed in 2 pieces for cleaning bottles and teats, with an extra wide brush end for reaching hard to clean areas. Durable nylon bristles and a non-slip handle make bottle cleaning easy and effective.
  • 1 Extra wide brush head for all wide neck bottles and cups reaches hard to clean areas.
  • 2 Durable nylon bristles.
  • 3 Non-slip handle.
  • 4 Pull out teat/spout brush with soft TPE construction, shaped to ensure effective cleaning.
  • 5 Two-piece design allows for easy cleaning and sterilising.
  • 50 years expertise
  • Materials listing: polypropylene, nylon and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE).
  • 2-piece design
  • BPA free

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cold water sterilisation only. Not suitable for sterilisation by boiling, steam or microwave.
  • Please read and retain this important information.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,

Return to

  • Please retain our address for future reference.
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.
  • Contact details can be found at www.tommeetippee.com

11 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

best brush i ever used

4 stars

bought this second time as it is very nice and help to clean completely.

Excellent

5 stars

Couldn't buy in any store so bought online and gad it within 2 days to collect for free from my local tesco express store

Great item

4 stars

Cheap, best bottle brush I've used. Cleans well but does tend to miss the rim (but then every other cleaner does too on my tommee tippee bottles.)

very sturdy brush

5 stars

I was very pleased with this brush it's got fairly sturdy bristles so you feel like you are actually giving the bottle a really good clean.

Sturdy bottle brush

4 stars

The brush looks well designed and fits tommee tippee closer to nature bottles perfectly.

Excellent brush

4 stars

I definitely recommend this brush, goes perfectly well with my tommee tippee bottles and teats

great

5 stars

Bought this after our cheaper one broke. Does the job and quite strong 

Does the job

4 stars

I bought this to use in Tommee Tippee bottles and they do the job well. The teat brush is not really a brush, it's made of rubber, but it does clear residue out of the teats. My only complaint is that it could do with some bristles pointing upwards to clean the bit under the neck of the bottle, I end up having to do that bit with my fingers. 

Not as good as id hoped

2 stars

The brush doesn't get under the rim of the bottle and the teat cleaner doesn't get in the groves of the teat properly. I ended up using my finger.

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Bottle & Teat Brush

5 stars

I really liked this product!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

