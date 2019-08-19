By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simon Howie Original Haggis 454G

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 2.40
£5.29/kg

Product Description

  • Haggis Original
  • Visit www.thescottishbutcher.com for more information and share your creations via social media on facebook, twitter and Instagram #SimonHowie
  • Original recipe Haggis
  • Simon Howie's Original 454g Haggis is now the world's best-selling haggis! Made with a delicious blend of Lamb, Beef, Onion, Oatmeal, Barley and mixed spices, it is a hugely versatile ingredient which can be enjoyed year round in a variety of dishes.
  • A Family Butcher
  • I've always understood the importance of using quality produce when cooking traditional Scottish recipes. Growing up on a farm, I guess it's in my blood. Our haggis has been a favourite of mine at any time of year since I was a lad.
  • Made to our own traditional recipe by our team of award winning chefs and butchers.
  • Simon Howie
  • The Scottish Butcher
  • The versatile Scottish dish
  • Boil 45 mins
  • Oven 75 mins
  • Microwave 5 mins
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Lamb Lungs (33%), Seasoning (Oatmeal (16%), Dried Onion, Barley Flakes, Salt, Spices), Water, Beef Fat (13%), Beef Liver (10%), Beef Heart (5%), Haggis filled into an inedible synthetic casing

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase. If frozen use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours. This product may have been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove casing and ensure product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave the skin with clips intact.
Wrap haggis in foil. Bring to boil and Gently simmer haggis for 45 minutes.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Leave the skin with clips intact. Wrap haggis in foil. Place in an oven proof dish with water. Check water level from time to time during cooking. Cook in a pre-heated oven for 75 minutes (190°C-gas mark 5).

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Name and address

  • Freepost NATN661,
  • Perth,
  • PH2 0BR.

Return to

  • Freepost NATN661,
  • Perth,
  • PH2 0BR.
  • Telephone: 01764 684 332
  • www.thescottishbutcher.com

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy855kJ / 204kcal
Fat9.7g
- of which saturates3.9g
Carbohydrate17.6g
- of which sugars0.5g
Protein 11.8g
Salt1.4g
Fibre1.4g

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

Excellent quality, I have it with neeps and tatties. Adding chia seeds and soaked steel rolled oats as a coating, well seasoned, is even more delicious.

I do not know what was the spice .. What was that.

4 stars

I do not know what was the spice .. What was that. Tasty but. spice enough, enough. In fact over spiced. Sorry, calm down, I would buy this again. BUT over spiced, what herb was used ?

Tasted better

3 stars

Not too my taste other brands better

Best haggis in a very long time

5 stars

I bought 4 this year to celebrate our traditional Burns night with friends. This was definitely the best we can remember in the 10 years we have been doing it. Texture is excellent and has that peppery taste I hope for in a haggis.

Tasty tasty very very tasty.

5 stars

I bought because of a holiday I my sister and our husbands first tried this in Scotland, it was so tasty. As they were coming to stay with me I thought we would try it again it did not disapoint, will have to buy again.

Since moving to Greece we miss our Tesco's product

5 stars

Since moving to Greece we miss our Tesco's products but do fly back several time a year to stock up and this haggis was the best we have had we recommend you to try, for us it was a breakfast treat fried in olive oil topped with a fried egg.

