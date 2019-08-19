Simon Howie Original Haggis 454G

Yummy
Excellent quality, I have it with neeps and tatties. Adding chia seeds and soaked steel rolled oats as a coating, well seasoned, is even more delicious.
I do not know what was the spice .. What was that. Tasty but. spice enough, enough. In fact over spiced. Sorry, calm down, I would buy this again. BUT over spiced, what herb was used ?
Tasted better
Not too my taste other brands better
Best haggis in a very long time
I bought 4 this year to celebrate our traditional Burns night with friends. This was definitely the best we can remember in the 10 years we have been doing it. Texture is excellent and has that peppery taste I hope for in a haggis.
Tasty tasty very very tasty.
I bought because of a holiday I my sister and our husbands first tried this in Scotland, it was so tasty. As they were coming to stay with me I thought we would try it again it did not disapoint, will have to buy again.
Since moving to Greece we miss our Tesco's products but do fly back several time a year to stock up and this haggis was the best we have had we recommend you to try, for us it was a breakfast treat fried in olive oil topped with a fried egg.