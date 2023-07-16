Tesco Migraine Relief 342Mg 12S

Do not take if you: • Have ever had a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding. • Are allergic to ibuprofen (or anything else in this medicine), aspirin or other related painkillers. • Are taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg.

Do not take this product if you are pregnant and ask your doctor for advice.

Talk to a pharmacist or your doctor before taking if you: •Have asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, had a stroke, liver, heart, kidney or bowel problems. •Are a smoker.

If symptoms do not get better or get worse or if you get new symptoms, talk to your doctor.

Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.

Take the lowest effective dose needed to relieve your symptoms, as this product is intended for short-term use only.

Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Read the enclosed leaflet before taking this medicine.