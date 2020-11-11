Schweppes Citrus With Russchian Pink Soda 1Ltr
Product Description
- Sparkling Aromatic Citrus Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- An Aromatic Blend of Lemon, Lime and Orange Flavours
- This product is allergen free
- Contains added colours
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains added intense sweeteners
- Bottle - Plastic - Widely Recycled
Royal Warrant By Appointment to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Schweppes Holdings Ltd Manufacturers of Schweppes and Rose's Soft Drinks
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Sodium Saccharin, Aspartame), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store cool and dry.Best before: See side of cap or bottle neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
1L = 4 x 250ml servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
- 0800 227711
- Coca-Cola.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml (%*)
|Energy
|84kJ
|210kJ
|-
|20kcal
|50kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|12g (4%)
|Of which sugars
|4.6g
|12g (13%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.03g (0%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Contains a source of Phenylalanine
