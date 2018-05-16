By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Invigorating /Invigorate Peppermint 80 Teabags 160G

Twinings Invigorating /Invigorate Peppermint 80 Teabags 160G
£ 4.50
£2.82/100g

Product Description

  • Pure Peppermint
  • Doing good
  • With your support, Twinings helps provides access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
  • To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk
  • Look up at the sky and see a kite dancing over houses and the trees in the cooling, gentle breeze. Cup in hand, feet firmly on the ground, you too can feel as light as air with this refreshing infusion.
  • What does it taste like?
  • Cool and invigorating, we've expertly created this peppermint infusion to help you feel refreshed and ready for the day with each sip. A classic, vibrant blend perfect for any time of day.

By appointment to her majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee merchants R. Twining and Company Limited, London.

  • Sealed for freshness
  • Naturally caffeine free
  • All natural ingredients
  • 4 calories per cup
  • Sugar free
  • Pack size: 160g
Information

Ingredients

Peppermint*, *All our herbs are gently steamed, the process is gentle to protect their delicate taste

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Using one bag per person, pour on boiling water and infuse for two to three minutes. Leave for a little longer of you prefer a strong taste.

Number of uses

80 Count

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Brewed Infusion**
Energy 10kJ / 2kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
**Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes-

