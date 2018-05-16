Twinings Everyday Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G

Product Description
- Everyday Decaffeinated 80 Tea Bags
- Doing good
- With your support, Twinings helps provide access to clean water for villages across Darjeeling, helps improve mother and baby health in tea growing regions of Yunnan and helps improve health and nutrition in tea communities in Assam.
- To learn more about these projects while you finish your cup, head to twinings.co.uk.
- Ethical Tea Partnership
- Twinings is a founding member of the Ethical Tea Partnership.
- What does it taste like?
- A hearty and well-rounded cup of tea. Like your normal cup of tea, but better. The kind that reminds you why you love tea.
- Where does it come from?
- Our master blenders get to visit thousands of tea gardens to find the best teas for our Everyday Decaffeinated. We choose Kenyan teas for their bright amber colour and refreshing taste. It makes for a truly great cup of tea that you can enjoy all day long.
- What makes this tea different?
- We blend the finest Kenyan teas in our Everyday Decaffeinated, for their rich and refreshing flavour.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Rich & full bodied
- Foil sealed for freshness
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
100% Decaffeinated Black Tea
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- We've made our Everyday Decaffeinated so it's strong enough after brewing for just one minute, in case you're in a hurry. But we think it tastes best after two with a splash of milk.
Number of uses
80 Count
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444, we're here weekdays from 8am-6pm.
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at:
Net Contents
250g
