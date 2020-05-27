By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ko-Lee Go Noodles Thai Hot & Spicy 65G

£ 0.50
£7.70/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • NEW.
  • DELICIOUS NOODLES, ANY TIME.
  • STAMP OF APPROVAL.
  • SEAL OF QUALITY.
  • FORK INSIDE.
  • SUITABLE FOR VEGETARIANS.
  • Pack size: 65G

Information

Ingredients

NOODLES:, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Firming Agents (E500, E501), ß-Carotene, FLAVOURING:, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Hot & Spicy Flavouring, Curry Powder, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Garlic Powder, Lemon Grass, Citric Acid (E330), Chives, Peas, Carrots, Tomato Powder, Ginger Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Gluten, Soya\Soybeans, Wheat

Storage

STORE IN A DRY PLACE.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove both lids & flavour sachet.
Pour in boiling water to the required fill level and add flavour sachet.
Stir and cover with plastic lid.
Allow to stand for 2 minutes and enjoy.

Name and address

  • A Kohlico Product,
  • HA7 3DP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • GUARANTEE:
  • We would like you to enjoy Ko-Lee Noodles in perfect condition. If this product fails to satisfy you please return the empty packet to our customer services at the address shown for a full refund or replacement.
  • Your existing statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

65g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as servedPer serving*
Carbohydrate (g)10.8528.75
Of Which Sugars (g)0.511.35
Fat (g)4.2911.37
Of Which Saturates (g)1.74.51
Fibre (g)5.514.85
Sodium (mg)259686.35
Protein (g)1.74.51
Energy372kJ/89K CAL985.8kJ/235.85K CAL
*Cup makes 1 serving of approx 265g when Prepared--

