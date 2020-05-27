Ko-Lee Go Noodles Thai Hot & Spicy 65G
Offer
Product Description
- NEW.
- DELICIOUS NOODLES, ANY TIME.
- STAMP OF APPROVAL.
- SEAL OF QUALITY.
- FORK INSIDE.
- SUITABLE FOR VEGETARIANS.
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Ingredients
NOODLES:, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Firming Agents (E500, E501), ß-Carotene, FLAVOURING:, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Hot & Spicy Flavouring, Curry Powder, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Garlic Powder, Lemon Grass, Citric Acid (E330), Chives, Peas, Carrots, Tomato Powder, Ginger Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Gluten, Soya\Soybeans, Wheat
Storage
STORE IN A DRY PLACE.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove both lids & flavour sachet.
Pour in boiling water to the required fill level and add flavour sachet.
Stir and cover with plastic lid.
Allow to stand for 2 minutes and enjoy.
Name and address
- A Kohlico Product,
- HA7 3DP,
- UK.
Return to
- GUARANTEE:
- We would like you to enjoy Ko-Lee Noodles in perfect condition. If this product fails to satisfy you please return the empty packet to our customer services at the address shown for a full refund or replacement.
- Your existing statutory rights are not affected.
- A Kohlico Product,
- HA7 3DP,
- UK.
- WWW.KOHLICO.COM
Net Contents
65g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as served
|Per serving*
|Carbohydrate (g)
|10.85
|28.75
|Of Which Sugars (g)
|0.51
|1.35
|Fat (g)
|4.29
|11.37
|Of Which Saturates (g)
|1.7
|4.51
|Fibre (g)
|5.5
|14.85
|Sodium (mg)
|259
|686.35
|Protein (g)
|1.7
|4.51
|Energy
|372kJ/89K CAL
|985.8kJ/235.85K CAL
|*Cup makes 1 serving of approx 265g when Prepared
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020