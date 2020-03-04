By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Zip Firelighters Pack 30

Write a review
Zip Firelighters Pack 30
  • Zip invented the kerosene firelighter back in 1936 and today, our latest high performance products are designed to make lighting a fire easier than ever.
  • Our firelighters are more powerful than other firelighters. They light easily first time, every time and burn longer, using fewer cubes meaning better value.
  • Formulated to light even the most difficult fuels for indoor and outdoor fires. There really is no other firelighter like Zip.
  • ISO 14001, ISO 9001 Certified by Certification Europe Ltd
  • Powerful
  • Long burning

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • For Indoor / Outdoor Fires:
  • 1. Place 1 or 2 Zip firelighters on your coal, logs, briquettes or a thin layer of cinders. For hard to light fuels use more firelighters as required.
  • 2. Using limited draught, light the Zip firelighters at one corner (Zip recommends long safety matches).
  • 3. When the firelighters are well lit, carefully add more fuel taking care not to extinguish flames.
  • For Barbecues:
  • 1. Evenly distribute 2 or 3 Zip firelighters amongst your charcoal or briquettes.
  • 2. Light the Zip firelighters at one corner (Zip recommends long safety matches). When the firelighters are well lit, carefully add more fuel taking care not to extinguish flames.
  • 3. Allow coals to ash over evenly until glowing (20mins) before cooking.

Warnings

  • Danger
  • Flammable Solid
  • Contains Kerosene (EC No.232-336-4)
  • Keep out of reach of children
  • Keep away from heat - No Smoking
  • Do not breathe vapours
  • If swallowed: Immediately call a poison centre or doctor/physician. Do not induce vomiting. If medical advice is needed, had product container or label at hand.
  • Warning:
  • Do not use firelighters on a warm grate.
  • Do not light firelighters in your hand.
  • Avoid contact with skin and eyes.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Standard Brands (Trading) Ireland Ltd,
  • Main Street,
  • Castlebellingham,
  • Co. Louth.

Return to

  • Standard Brands,
  • Cleeve Road,
  • Cleeve Court,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7SD.
  • 0044 (0) 1372 360833
  • feedback@standard-brands.com
  • www.zipfires.co.uk

Net Contents

30 x Cubes

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger Flammable Solid Contains Kerosene (EC No.232-336-4) Keep out of reach of children Keep away from heat - No Smoking Do not breathe vapours If swallowed: Immediately call a poison centre or doctor/physician. Do not induce vomiting. If medical advice is needed, had product container or label at hand. Warning: Do not use firelighters on a warm grate. Do not light firelighters in your hand. Avoid contact with skin and eyes.

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor

1 stars

Trying to light coal in the Rayburn. Completely, totally useless.

They used to be good, but nowadays they just don't

1 stars

They used to be good, but nowadays they just don't burn. Tonight I used 4 matches and still couldn't get it to light! Don't waste your money on these

Declining value - 3*** at a push.

3 stars

It was once a "good quality" product but sadly no longer. I am irked by the difficulty of getting them to stay alight - not in itself an easy matter! Minutes elapse and one goes out just as I manage to get another one going - I use three daily in my wood-burner and the price is no longer justified. I can pay half as much for the same performance - and that is what I intend to do. Am sorry to give a poor review - any explanation would be welcomed.

Really surprised me

5 stars

So I had some damp logs and bought these because they said high performance. I was pretty impressed, they got my fire going! I'll be back to buy another pack.

They don't light fires, they don't burn

1 stars

they smell like firelighters, but unfortunately they do not burn. After having experienced issues with them, I tried it out and threw them right in the fire. Even then, they only start smouldering, but they don't burn. Really strange, the manufacturer must have spend hours to find something that would prevent them from burning.

