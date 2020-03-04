Zip Firelighters Pack 30

Poor
Trying to light coal in the Rayburn. Completely, totally useless.
They used to be good, but nowadays they just don't
They used to be good, but nowadays they just don't burn. Tonight I used 4 matches and still couldn't get it to light! Don't waste your money on these
Declining value - 3*** at a push.
It was once a "good quality" product but sadly no longer. I am irked by the difficulty of getting them to stay alight - not in itself an easy matter! Minutes elapse and one goes out just as I manage to get another one going - I use three daily in my wood-burner and the price is no longer justified. I can pay half as much for the same performance - and that is what I intend to do. Am sorry to give a poor review - any explanation would be welcomed.
Really surprised me
So I had some damp logs and bought these because they said high performance. I was pretty impressed, they got my fire going! I'll be back to buy another pack.
They don't light fires, they don't burn
they smell like firelighters, but unfortunately they do not burn. After having experienced issues with them, I tried it out and threw them right in the fire. Even then, they only start smouldering, but they don't burn. Really strange, the manufacturer must have spend hours to find something that would prevent them from burning.