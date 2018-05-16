Dettol Disinfectant Liquid Lavender And Orange Oil 500 Ml

Product Description
- Disinfectant Liquid Lavender
- www.sustainable-cleaning.com
- For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Dettol Disinfectant provides expert protection against harmful bacteria and can be used on many surfaces in your home or as an anti-bacterial skin cleanser. Dettol's unique non-bleach formula is proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria on surfaces, including E.coli, Salmonella, Listeria, MRSA, and the flu virus.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Antiseptics, Air Fresheners, Polishes, Cleaners and Laundry Products Reckitt Benckiser plc, Windsor.
- Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses
- Effective against germs that can cause illnesses
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Dettol Disinfectant contains amongst other ingredients:, <5% EDTA Salts, Disinfectant, Perfume, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate
Preparation and Usage
- Where to Use:
- Drains.
- Toilet seats and handles.
- Toilet bowls and brushes.
- Bins.
- Floors.
- Work Surfaces.
- Sinks / Taps.
- Dish Cloths.
- Non porous chopping boards.
- Non porous high chairs.
- Potties.
- Changing mats.
- Laundry.
- Hard surface pet areas.
- Skin cleansing.
- How to Use:
- Neat/Undiluted: Use undiluted on bins, drains, plug holes, toilet bowls, and to wipe toilet seats/handles.
- Diluted: General surface disinfection including food contact surfaces: 83 ml to 1 litre of water for hard surfaces and dish cloths (soak overnight). For hard surfaces (food contact and pet areas) always read the precautions below before use.
- General laundry disinfection: add 160 ml to the rinse cycle of your wash.
- Anti-bacterial skin cleansing: 83 ml to 1 litre of warm water. Apply onto the desired area for 5 minutes and rinse with plenty of water. Always read the precautions below before use.
- Use biocides safely. Always read the label and product information before use.
Warnings
- Precautions:
- Always test on an inconspicuous area before use.
- Skin cleansing: Do not use neat/undiluted. Do not use on broken skin. Do not use on children under 3 years. Not suitable for intimate hygiene. Not suitable for bathing.
- Hard surface pet areas: Never use directly on pets. Always rinse and allow surface to dry before reintroducing pet.
- Food contact surfaces such as non porous chopping boards, non porous high chairs, and sinks: Rinse with water after use on surfaces in contact with food and allow surface to dry.
- Caution: Irritating to the skin when used undiluted. After contact with skin, wash immediately with plenty of water. Risk of serious damage to eyes. Avoid contact with eyes. Wear eye/face protection. In case of contact with eyes rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice. If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show this container or label.
- Irritant.
- Keep out of the reach of children.
- Dettol™ Consumer Services.
- For help and advice contact us:
- www.dettol.co.uk
- Dettol Consumer Services,
- PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- U.K.: 08457697097
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- R.O.I.: 016617318
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
