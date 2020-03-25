By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harpic Power Plus Max Toilet Cleaner Cleaner 750Ml

4(4)Write a review
Harpic Power Plus Max Toilet Cleaner Cleaner 750Ml
Product Description

  • Toilet Bowl Cleaner
  • 10x better than bleach*
  • *on limescale removal
  • 10 Actions
  • Fast acting, limescale, tough stains, rust, below water, dirt build up, under rim, urine stains, 99.9% bacteria and freshens
  • Did you know that Bleach disinfects but leaves limescale, home to -germs, behind? Harpic Power Plus with its unique formula removes tough limescale & gets rid of germs, even the ones you cannot see.
  • Gets to work in 5 seconds on limescale
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Ready to use liquid
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Per 100g of Liquid contains 9g of Hydrochloric Acid, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Cationic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Perfume

Storage

Store upright in original container in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, incompatible materials, food and drink.

Produce of

Produced in EU and UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use
  • We recommend you wear gloves while you disinfect and clean your toilet.
  • 1. Lift up the toilet seat and carefully direct the nozzle under the toilet rim.
  • 2. Squeeze the bottle and apply slowly all around the inside of the bowl, allowing enough liquid to cover the bowl completely.
  • 3. For optimum cleaning results, leave for 10 minutes, flush and brush.
  • 4. To disinfect, leave for 60 minutes, flush and brush.
  • Wash hands and exposed skin before meals and after use. Do not use with any bleaches or other cleaning products. After use: Keep tightly closed.

Warnings

  • Precautions
  • DANGER
  • Toilet Bowl Cleaner
  • HARPIC Power Plus Original.
  • Contains Hydrochloric Acid
  • Causes severe skin burns and eye damage.
  • May be corrosive to metals.
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call a doctor.
  • IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and if it is easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • Avoid release to the environment.
  • Read label before use. Store locked up. Keep only in original container. Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
  • Dispose of contents to local regulations.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Return to

  • Authorisation holder:
  • ROI - Reckitt Benckiser Ireland Ltd,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318
  • UK - RB UK Commercial Ltd.,
  • SL1 4AQ.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • For help and advice contact us, www.harpic.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

4 Reviews

Tougher than Bleach!

5 stars

Very good. So brought this for my toilets always cleans them nicely however this specific day i notice a limescale ring around my sink plug and wanted to get rid of it. Popped the plug in squirted a small amount of this in it to remove it. I was going to give it 10 minutes however 10 minutes turned into 8 hours as I forgot about it. Now my plug has a burn mark. Can’t really complain about it because sure enough it DOES do the job! “Tougher than bleach”

This works

5 stars

This works

Not all it claims

1 stars

I found this product disappointing. I much prefer to use bleach as I didn't see the difference the product claimed.

I clean for a living and will only use Harpic powe

5 stars

I clean for a living and will only use Harpic power plus, it's the best non industrial toilet cleaner on the market.

