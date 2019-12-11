Nishaan Traditional Roti 350G
Offer
Product Description
- Traditional Roti Indian Chapatti
- Traditional Roti is an Indian unleavened bread which is cooked on a hot Tava. Made from whole wheat, Traditional Roti has a long tradition and is used to make meals easier to eat with the hands, by simply tearing and forming into a scoop to pick up the food. It is usually eaten hot, or within a few minutes of cooking.
- Traditional Indian chapattis made with whole wheat
- Just heat & serve
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Bran, Wheat Gluten, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Sugar, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, re-close at the seam and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat pan to accommodate the Roti, heat each side for 15 seconds. For best result, leave preparation of Roti until your meal is ready to be served. They can be kept warm by wrapping in a cloth kitchen towel.
Name and address
- East End Foods plc,
- Kenrick Way,
- West Bromwich,
- West Midlands,
- B71 4EA.
Return to
- Guarantee
- Should this product not meet our high standards, please return the product and we will be happy to refund the purchase and postage costs. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- East End Foods plc,
- Kenrick Way,
- West Bromwich,
- West Midlands,
- B71 4EA.
- Tel: +44 (0)121 553 1999
- www.eastendfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Wrap
|Energy
|1220kJ/290kcal
|712kJ/169kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|4.3g
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrates
|45.1g
|26.3g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|2.9g
|Protein
|8.3g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019