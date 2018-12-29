By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Malcom Allan Classic Steak Pie 1Kg

2.5(3)Write a review
Malcom Allan Classic Steak Pie 1Kg
£ 7.00
£0.70/100g

Product Description

  • Specially selected cuts of beef, braised to a traditional recipe in a rich gravy & topped with a crispy puff pastry.
  • Join us on Facebook
  • Over 60 years of Quality...
  • With generations of knowledge and experience being passed down, Malcolm Allan have been producing quality products for over 60 years. Each pie is crafted by hand, using the finest cuts of beef & ingredients, made in the true traditional way.
  • Malcolm Allan recognised the importance of the quality of every ingredient in the making of all of our products.
  • We have developed a great knowledge of the meat we purchase and only deal with the best and most trusted suppliers to ensure we can offer the finest quality products to our customers.
  • The Classic Steak Pie
  • "Taste the Quality"
  • Scotland's favourite steak pie
  • Made with tradition & quality for over 60 years - established 1954
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Pie Filling: Beef 50%, Puff Pastry contains: Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Margarine: Vegetable Oils (Not Hydrogenated), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier E471, Gravy contains: Water, Modified Starch, Salt, Rusk, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavour Enhancer E621, Colour E150c, Onion Powder, Vegetable Oil, Spice Extract: Pepper Extract, Celery Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°CUnsuitable for home freezing. Previously frozen. Do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all outer packaging, cover pastry with foil and place pie on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for approximately 45 minutes. Ensure pie is piping hot before serving. For fan assisted ovens, reduce cooking time and temperature according to appliance manufactures' guidelines.
These instructions are for guidance only and may vary depending on individual ovens.
Do not re-heat.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland using beef sourced from UK and EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Keep raw meat separate from cooked foods. Wash hands after handling raw meat

Name and address

  • Malcolm Allan Ltd.,
  • 1 Central Boulevard,
  • Larbert,
  • FK5 4RU.

Return to

  • Malcolm Allan Ltd.,
  • 1 Central Boulevard,
  • Larbert,
  • FK5 4RU.
  • Telephone 01324 613413
  • You can buy our Quality Products online at: www.malcolmallan.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach 100g of cooked product providesDaily Reference IntakeReference Intake of an Average Adult:
Energy kJ807kJ8400kJ
kcal193kcal2000kcal2000 Cals
Fat8.7g70g70g
of which saturates4.2g20g20g
Carbohydrate16.8g
of which sugars0.8g90g90g
Protein11.4g50g50g
Salt1.1g6g6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Sceptical when I purchased one of these. However w

5 stars

Sceptical when I purchased one of these. However was very pleasantly surprised, plenty of very edible meat one of the best pies, regardless of cost, we have had for a long time. Will definitely be purchasing again.

My wife has just had a new hip and i have to do th

1 stars

My wife has just had a new hip and i have to do the cooking(78) I thought this would give us two days lunches,how wrong could i have been.It was cooked the same day (unfrozen) ,but the finished article was the worst result i could have had.The steak was very bland,no taste at all,the gravy was like water, just tinted brown. THE PASTRY was very flaky around the edge and was the only edible piece of the pie.Never again will i buy this pie. Total waste of my time and money to cook it.

Expensive and very poor quality

1 stars

All pastry very little meat ,vastly overpriced for what you get. Very poor value, Tesco ,Pukka etc cheaper and much better. Don't waste your money on this.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg

Tesco Fresh Mashed Potato 800G

£ 2.25
£2.82/kg

Offer

Tesco Mashed Potato 425G

£ 1.00
£2.36/kg

Offer

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here