Malcom Allan Classic Steak Pie 1Kg

Sceptical when I purchased one of these. However was very pleasantly surprised, plenty of very edible meat one of the best pies, regardless of cost, we have had for a long time. Will definitely be purchasing again.
My wife has just had a new hip and i have to do the cooking(78) I thought this would give us two days lunches,how wrong could i have been.It was cooked the same day (unfrozen) ,but the finished article was the worst result i could have had.The steak was very bland,no taste at all,the gravy was like water, just tinted brown. THE PASTRY was very flaky around the edge and was the only edible piece of the pie.Never again will i buy this pie. Total waste of my time and money to cook it.
Expensive and very poor quality
All pastry very little meat ,vastly overpriced for what you get. Very poor value, Tesco ,Pukka etc cheaper and much better. Don't waste your money on this.