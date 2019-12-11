East End Mango Mint Sauce 260G
- Hot Mango Mint Sauce
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 260g
Mangoes (34%), Sugar, Water, Green Habanero Chillies, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators: (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Cumin, Mint Leaves (0.1%), Coriander Leaves, Fenugreek Leaves, Mustard Powder, Colour: (Copper Chlorophyll), Stabiliser: (Xanthan Gum)
- Contains: Mustard, Produced in a factory that handles Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Store in a cool, dark place. Refrigerate after opening and eat within 4 weeks.Best before date: See Lid.
Packed in the UK
- Packed for:
- East End Foods plc,
- Kenrick Way,
- West Bromwich,
- B71 4EA.
- East End Foods plc,
- Kenrick Way,
- West Bromwich,
- B71 4EA.
- Tel: +44 (0)121 553 1999
260g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|575kJ/136kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|30.5g
|of which sugars
|29.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
