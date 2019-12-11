By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
East End Mango Mint Sauce 260G

East End Mango Mint Sauce 260G
£ 0.85
£0.33/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Hot Mango Mint Sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Mangoes (34%), Sugar, Water, Green Habanero Chillies, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators: (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Cumin, Mint Leaves (0.1%), Coriander Leaves, Fenugreek Leaves, Mustard Powder, Colour: (Copper Chlorophyll), Stabiliser: (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard, Produced in a factory that handles Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. Refrigerate after opening and eat within 4 weeks.Best before date: See Lid.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • East End Foods plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • B71 4EA.

Return to

  • East End Foods plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • B71 4EA.
  • Tel: +44 (0)121 553 1999

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 575kJ/136kcal
Fat 0.5g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrates30.5g
of which sugars 29.5g
Fibre 1.4g
Protein 1.6g
Salt 1.3g

