The Bury Black Pudding 4 Slices 230G

Great traditional taste.
Black pudding that actually tastes like black pudding should! So many have a heavy taste of cinnamon nowadays, (since when should BP taste of cinnamon?!) but Bury black pudding is so good, and has a traditional taste. The only one I'll buy from now on.
A fairly tasty black pudding, good value for money
A fairly tasty black pudding, but it kept falling apart when cooking/grilling/frying and lacked some seasoning. But the end result was a success, a love accompaniment to the dish I served. Thank you.