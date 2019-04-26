By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Bury Black Pudding 4 Slices 230G

4.5(2)Write a review
The Bury Black Pudding 4 Slices 230G
£ 1.06
£4.61/kg

Product Description

  • 4 Traditional Black Pudding Slices
  • For lots of exciting Bury Black Pudding recipes, visit our web site www.buryblackpuddings.co.uk
  • Twitter@BuryBlackPudCo
  • Facebook/BuryBlackPuddings
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Finest quality
  • Great source of iron
  • Less than 3% Fat
  • Pack size: 230g
  • Great source of iron

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, & Thiamin), Oatmeal, Pearl Barley, Dried Pork Blood, Pork Fat, Onion, Pork Rind, Salt, Mixed Herbs, Wheat Starch, White Peppers, Yeast Extract, Raising Agent Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat

Storage

Suitable for home freezingDefrost before cooking. Freeze up to 3 months. Keep refrigerated Once opened use within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Simply grill for 6-8 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Simply fry for 6-8 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Number of uses

1 serving of 110g contains 13.0mg Iron (92% RI)

Name and address

  • The Bury Black Pudding Company,
  • Bury,
  • BL9 7NY.

Return to

  • Customer Services: 0161 797 0689
  • The Bury Black Pudding Company,
  • Bury,
  • BL9 7NY.
  • www.buryblackpuddings.co.uk

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 512kJ/121kcal
Fat 2.5g
of which saturates 0.89g
Carbohydrates18.6g
of which sugars 0.77g
Protein 7.6g
Salt 1.47g
Iron 11.8mg
1 serving of 110g contains 13.0mg Iron (92% RI)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great traditional taste.

5 stars

Black pudding that actually tastes like black pudding should! So many have a heavy taste of cinnamon nowadays, (since when should BP taste of cinnamon?!) but Bury black pudding is so good, and has a traditional taste. The only one I'll buy from now on.

A fairly tasty black pudding, good value for money

4 stars

A fairly tasty black pudding, but it kept falling apart when cooking/grilling/frying and lacked some seasoning. But the end result was a success, a love accompaniment to the dish I served. Thank you.

