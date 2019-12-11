By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Angelo Vermicelli Nests 500G

Angelo Vermicelli Nests 500G
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

Product Description

  • DURUM WHEAT PASTA.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Place 100 g of pasta in salted boiling water (1 l. water for 100 g pasta). Boil stirring occasionally for a uniform cooking.

Name and address

  • Pasta Berruto S.p.A.,
  • Via Sommariva 139/141,
  • 10022 Carmagnola (TO),
  • Italy.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy1499 kj
-353 Kcal
Protein12 g
Carbohydrate74 g
Fat1 g

