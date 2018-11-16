Splenda Granular Ceka 125G Tin

tasteslike sugar ,no after taste,made great muffin
Maltodextrin, Sweetener (Sucralose 1%)
For the perfect spoonful every time, keep in a cool dry place with the lid closed.Best before end: see back of pack.
Packing. Recyclable
125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 1 tsp (0.5 g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|8.4 kJ/
|1680 kJ/
|-
|2.0 kcal
|395 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|98.8g
|of which sugars
|0g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
Do not use the product if the internal seal is broken or removed when you open the pack.
