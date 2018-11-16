By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Splenda Granular Ceka 125G Tin

£ 3.20
£2.56/100g

Product Description

  • Sucralose-based table-top sweetener.
  • Sweet Swaps Splenda
  • Splenda® Granulated Sugar Alternative makes it easy to enjoy life's little treats and cut down on sugar.
  • Great for cooking and baking, you can use it in drinks, desserts and dressings, sauces and smoothies, puddings and pies.
  • If you're looking for a simple, everyday solution to cutting down on sugar, Splenda® Granulated can help you get there, one spoonful at a time.
  • If you like Splenda® Granulated, why not try our Splenda® Sweet Minis tablets - perfect sweetness wherever you are.
  • Low calorie
  • Tastes like sugar
  • For sprinkling, baking and in drinks
  • Pack size: 125g
  • Low calorie

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Sweetener (Sucralose 1%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk or Soya

Storage

For the perfect spoonful every time, keep in a cool dry place with the lid closed.Best before end: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Contents may have settled a little on its way to you - simply shake before using to restore to normal.
  • 10 delicious ways to enjoy Splenda® Sugar Alternative
  • Stir it, Sprinkle it, Bake it, Shake it, Whisk it, Drink it, Mix it, Cook it, Chill it, Enjoy it!
  • How to use Splenda®
  • Splenda® Granulated measures and sweetens spoon-for-spoon just like sugar:
  • 1 level teaspoon of Splenda® (0.5g) = 1 level teaspoon of sugar (5g)
  • Only 2 Calories per teaspoon!

Warnings

  • Do not use the product if the internal seal is broken or removed when you open the pack.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Heartland Sweeteners Europe BV,
  • Antareslaan 65-81,
  • 2132 JE - Hoofddorp,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Heartland Sweeteners Europe BV,
  • Antareslaan 65-81,
  • 2132 JE - Hoofddorp,
  • The Netherlands.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 1 tsp (0.5 g)Per 100g
Energy 8.4 kJ/1680 kJ/
-2.0 kcal395 kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0.5g98.8g
of which sugars 0g7.1g
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

Safety information

View more safety information

tasteslike sugar ,no after taste,made great muffin

5 stars

tasteslike sugar ,no after taste,made great muffins

