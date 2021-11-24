We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Windsetlers 24'S

Windsetlers 24'S

3.8(4)
Write a review

£5.70

£0.24/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Easy Gel Caps
SimeticoneFor the symptomatic relief of flatulence, wind pains, bloating, a swollen stomach and other symptoms associated with intestinal gas.
Easy to swallowRelief from the pain & discomfort of trapped wind

Ingredients

Active ingredient per capsule: Simeticone 100mg, Also contains amongst other ingredients: Glycerin (E422), Sodium Parahydroxybenzoates (E215, E217)

Net Contents

24 x Gel Caps

Preparation and Usage

Adults, the elderly and children: take one or two capsules 3 or 4 times a day or as required.

View all Digestive Health

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here