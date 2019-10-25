Mccain Lightly Spiced Wedges 750G

Soooo yummy!
I have these with pizza and dips. Sooo yummy and not too spicy, my toddler loves them too!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen
Potatoes (89%), Batter (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Oregano, Flavouring, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sunflower Oil (5%)
Keep frozenStar marked frozen food compartment *** Or Food Freezer† Until best before end date ** One month * One week † Should be -18°C or below If thawed do not refreeze
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Lightly Spiced Wedges. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
Spread a single layer of wedges onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 12 - 14 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
This pack contains 4 ovened servings
750g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy kJ
|633
|744
|kcal
|151
|177
|Fat g
|5.3
|5.8
|of which saturates g
|0.6
|0.7
|Carbohydrate g
|22.4
|27.2
|of which sugars g
|1.0
|1.0
|Fibre g
|2.7
|3.2
|Protein g
|2.0
|2.4
|Salt g
|0.6
|0.7
