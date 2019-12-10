Merlyn Welsh Cream Liqueur 70Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Welsh Malted Barley Spirit, Fresh Dairy Cream
  • This fine liqueur named after the mighty wizard of Wales has a wonderfully smooth, mellow and irresistible flavour. Merlyn is a unique magical blend of the finest Welsh malted barley spirit and pure fresh dairy cream.
  • Merlyn cream liqueur is best served poured over ice and is an ideal indulgence drink or after dinner liqueur.
  • A combination of cream and the finest Welsh malted barley spirit from the Penderyn Distillery
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A wonderfully smooth, mellow and irresistable flavour.

Alcohol Units

11.9

ABV

17% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy Merlyn at its best, refrigerated after opening

Name and address

  • Penderyn Distillery,
  • Penderyn,
  • CF44 0SX.

Return to

  • Penderyn Distillery,
  • Penderyn,
  • CF44 0SX.
  • www.penderyn-distillery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Delightful drink

5 stars

In my opinion the very best of the cream liqueurs

Delicious

5 stars

Converted from baileys. Far better quality better tasting so smooth highly recommended

Soooooo goooood....

5 stars

O.M.G. What a revelation! Soooooo much better than Baileys, and usually lower priced, too. Such wonderful fragrances and tastes. This has become our favourite liqueur, and will probably stay that way for the foreseeable future!

give this a go if you love liqueur very nice

5 stars

i would buy this again very nice

Was bought for me as a gift. Too milky. Tesco own

2 stars

Was bought for me as a gift. Too milky. Tesco own brand far superior taste and better value for money.

Absolutely delicious...smooth and creamy serve

5 stars

Absolutely delicious...smooth and creamy served over plenty of ice...very very moreish !! Drank the first one...now onto the next...trying to keep it for Christmas but not succeeding !!

Better than Baileys

5 stars

I tried this for the First time a couple of months ago, and now it is my Favourite Cream Liqueur, smooth and has a lovely taste, and in a lovely bottle too. I will buy this Welsh Cream all the time now, and also intend to go to the Distillery in 2019 and see how it is made.

