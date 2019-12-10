Merlyn Welsh Cream Liqueur 70Cl

Delightful drink
In my opinion the very best of the cream liqueurs
Delicious
Converted from baileys. Far better quality better tasting so smooth highly recommended
Soooooo goooood....
O.M.G. What a revelation! Soooooo much better than Baileys, and usually lower priced, too. Such wonderful fragrances and tastes. This has become our favourite liqueur, and will probably stay that way for the foreseeable future!
give this a go if you love liqueur very nice
i would buy this again very nice
Was bought for me as a gift. Too milky. Tesco own
Was bought for me as a gift. Too milky. Tesco own brand far superior taste and better value for money.
Absolutely delicious...smooth and creamy serve
Absolutely delicious...smooth and creamy served over plenty of ice...very very moreish !! Drank the first one...now onto the next...trying to keep it for Christmas but not succeeding !!
Better than Baileys
I tried this for the First time a couple of months ago, and now it is my Favourite Cream Liqueur, smooth and has a lovely taste, and in a lovely bottle too. I will buy this Welsh Cream all the time now, and also intend to go to the Distillery in 2019 and see how it is made.