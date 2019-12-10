Brecon Five Vodka 70Cl

Good quality vodka
Good quality and great smooth vodka :) only negative...leaves black marks if spilled so make sure to clean all white surfaces asap ;)
Five Vodka
I got this as a gift and I put it in the drinks cabinet thinking it was a bottle of wine, which I don't really drink much. I was looking in the cabinet and that's when i noticed it was vodka so I had a tot of it with my usual cola and I was pleasantly surprised as it is really smooth and a lovely drink. Much nicer than the usual popular brands. Yes, it's a bit more pricey but well worth it
So Smooth
I am going through the Vodka Range and i have found two i like a lot. This is the third and would say favorite of the three. So smooth and warming. Five times distilled it says. High Five to Five.