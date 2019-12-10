By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Brecon Five Vodka 70Cl

5(3)Write a review
Brecon Five Vodka 70Cl
£ 17.00
£24.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Five Vodka
  • We asked our Master Distiller, Dr Jim Swan, to create a super premium Vodka with a distinct smoothness and a modern twist.
  • Five times distilled for purity but with an increased amount of barley spirit from the Penderyn still to create a smoothness and complexity expected by connoisseurs, at 43% ABV the new Brecon FIVE Vodka has a smooth fruity twist.
  • Distilled five times for superior purity and smoothness
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Penderyn Distillery,
  • Penderyn,
  • Wales,
  • CF44 0SX.

Return to

  • Penderyn Distillery,
  • Penderyn,
  • Wales,
  • CF44 0SX.
  • www.penderyn-distillery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality vodka

5 stars

Good quality and great smooth vodka :) only negative...leaves black marks if spilled so make sure to clean all white surfaces asap ;)

Five Vodka

5 stars

I got this as a gift and I put it in the drinks cabinet thinking it was a bottle of wine, which I don't really drink much. I was looking in the cabinet and that's when i noticed it was vodka so I had a tot of it with my usual cola and I was pleasantly surprised as it is really smooth and a lovely drink. Much nicer than the usual popular brands. Yes, it's a bit more pricey but well worth it

So Smooth

5 stars

I am going through the Vodka Range and i have found two i like a lot. This is the third and would say favorite of the three. So smooth and warming. Five times distilled it says. High Five to Five.

Usually bought next

Brecon Botanicals 70Cl

£ 17.00
£24.29/litre

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Skyy Vodka 70Cl

£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Offer

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 1L

£ 20.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here