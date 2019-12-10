Jagermeister 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Herbal Liqueur
- Jägermeister is best served ice cold straight from the freezer at -18⁰, but if you like your drink a little longer the secret botanicals in Jägermeister mix perfectly with ginger beer to make a Jägermeister Mule. Simply pour 50ml of Jägermeister into a tall glass filled with ice, top up with ginger beer and garnish with a wedge of lime and slice of cucumber for the perfect summer drink.
- Every German masterpiece contains equal parts precision and inspiration. Bold, yet balanced, our herbal liqueur is no different. Blending 56 botanicals, our ice-cold shot has always been embraced by those who take originality to the next level.
- Our unique elixir was created in Wolfenbüttel, Germany by Curt Mast. While times may have changed, the recipe has not. Never mess with a winning formula; being iconic is that simple.
- Nature made it, we put it in a bottle. The highest-grade herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits from around the globe are crafted into 4 distinct macerates, then combined in modern-day alchemy into our herbal spirit. The full ingredient list is a closely guarded secret, but raise a glass to your lips and you'll taste all 4 corners of the world.
- Selected 56 botanicals
- Cold macerated elixir
- Matured in oak
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
24.5
ABV
35% vol
Country
Germany
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Crafted in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Best served ice-cold
Name and address
- Mast-Jägermeister SE,
- Wolfenbüttel,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.jagermeister.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019