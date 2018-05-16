By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Forfish Dark Soy/Sesame Ginger Sauce 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schwartz Forfish Dark Soy/Sesame Ginger Sauce 300G
£ 2.20
£0.73/100g

Product Description

  • Low Fat Dark Soy, Sesame & Ginger Sauce
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Perfectly complements fish
  • Simply heat & serve
  • Microwaveable pack
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • Low fat
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Soy Sauce (7%) (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Modified Starch, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Seeds, Molasses, Fish Extract (Fish, Flavouring, Salt, Maltodextrin), Caramel Syrup Powder, Ground Ginger, Sesame Seed Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions...
  • 1. Pour contents into a small saucepan. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring.
  • 2. Serve immediately over fish.
  • For a little inspiration...
  • Ideal poured over pan-fried salmon, on a bed of egg noodles with shredded spring onion, carrots and peppers. Also delicious with prawns.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 337kJ253kJ
-80kcal60kcal3%
Fat 1.1g0.8g1%
of which saturates 0.2g0.1g1%
Carbohydrate 16.3g12.2g5%
of which sugars 12.9g9.7g11%
Fibre 0.5g0.4g
Protein 0.9g0.7g1%
Salt 1.33g1.00g17%
*1 serving - 1/4 of the pack---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Schwartz Fish Lemon & Parsley Sauce 300G

£ 2.20
£0.73/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here