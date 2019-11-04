Tesco Special Flake Fruit 375G

not nice
Dont like it, to sweet.
Very good tasty good value for money
Great tasting breakfast
Better than Special K with Red Berries which has changed so much over the years. Love it and brilliant value for money
used to be as good as Kellogs, Now taste of cardboard
Seriously crunchy , light & tasty and BRILLIANTLY PRICED. Perfect in ALL aspects = AAA+++
This cereal is excellent, and there are plenty of red berries.
consider it better than leading brand
good value
Very Little fruit
I had previously purchased this product, and found sufficient fruit. This packet had hardly any fruit! We put it into a box to shake it up but alas no improvement!!