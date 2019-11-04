By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Special Flake Fruit 375G

Tesco Special Flake Fruit 375G
£ 1.25
£0.33/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy470kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1568kJ / 370kcal

Product Description

  • Rice and wholewheat cereal flakes fortified with vitamins and iron, with freeze dried raspberry, cherry and strawberry pieces.
  • RICE & WHOLEWHEAT Tumbled with dried red fruits, specially made for a light breakfast. We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice (67%), Wholewheat (22%), Sugar, Freeze Dried Fruits (5%) (Raspberry, Cherry, Strawberry), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin D, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, peanuts, almond and hazelnut. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, oats and milk. Oats contain gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain (fruit) pips.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1568kJ / 370kcal470kJ / 111kcal
Fat1.5g0.5g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate79.9g24.0g
Sugars15.6g4.7g
Fibre3.5g1.1g
Protein7.4g2.2g
Salt0.6g0.2g
Vitamin D4.75µg (95%NRV)1.43µg (29%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.05mg (95%NRV)0.31mg (28%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.33mg (95%NRV)0.40mg (29%NRV)
Niacin15.2mg (95%NRV)4.6mg (29%NRV)
Vitamin B61.33mg (95%NRV)0.40mg (29%NRV)
Folic Acid190µg (95%NRV)57µg (29%NRV)
Vitamin B122.38µg (95%NRV)0.71µg (28%NRV)
Pantothenic acid5.7mg (95%NRV)1.7mg (28%NRV)
Iron13.3mg (95%NRV)4.0mg (29%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

not nice

1 stars

Dont like it, to sweet.

Very good tasty good value for money

5 stars

Very good tasty good value for money

Great tasting breakfast

5 stars

Better than Special K with Red Berries which has changed so much over the years. Love it and brilliant value for money

used to be as good as Kellogs, Now taste of cardbo

1 stars

used to be as good as Kellogs, Now taste of cardboard

Perfect in ALL aspects = AAA+++

5 stars

Seriously crunchy , light & tasty and BRILLIANTLY PRICED. Perfect in ALL aspects = AAA+++

This cereal is excellent, and there are plenty of

5 stars

This cereal is excellent, and there are plenty of red berries.

consider it better than leading brand

5 stars

good value

Very Little fruit

1 stars

I had previously purchased this product, and found sufficient fruit. This packet had hardly any fruit! We put it into a box to shake it up but alas no improvement!!

