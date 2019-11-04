By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Fat Special Flake Cereal 500G

Tesco Low Fat Special Flake Cereal 500G
£ 1.25
£0.25/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy471kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1570kJ / 370kcal

Product Description

  • Rice and wholewheat flakes fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • RICE & WHOLEWHEAT Simply toasted for a light breakfast We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice (70%), Wholewheat (23%), Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin D, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, peanuts, almond and hazelnut. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, oats and milk. Oats contain gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1570kJ / 370kcal471kJ / 111kcal
Fat1.2g0.4g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.0g24.3g
Sugars14.0g4.2g
Fibre2.8g0.8g
Protein7.4g2.2g
Salt0.7g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid200µg (100%NRV)60µg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Please consider making a larger size 750g we all

5 stars

Please consider making a larger size 750g we all now use this product for breakfast every day (and sometimes lunch and snacks!) It's a filling meal, good with dried and fresh fruit.

Love the taste and texture.

5 stars

Love the taste and texture.

great product but not available for my online shop

5 stars

Like the original Special K used to be - sadly not available for my shopping today which is very annoying - come on tesco - this is a basic that you should always stock surely?

good quality and filling

3 stars

good quality and filling

Taste Great And Great Value

5 stars

A very nice product, prefer these to the "Leading" brand actually.

Bought as a cheaper alternative to Special K.Just

5 stars

Bought as a cheaper alternative to Special K.Just as good if not better.

great taste, and low in fat.love it.

5 stars

I was surprised by the quality, has a nutty taste, I prefer them to bran flakes.

Always buy this product

5 stars

Always buy this product

Lovely

5 stars

We don’t buy any other so upset when you have non in store

very special

5 stars

I normally buy the above items on a regular basis. Really happy with my purchases always spot on.

