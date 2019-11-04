Tesco Low Fat Special Flake Cereal 500G

Please consider making a larger size 750g we all
Please consider making a larger size 750g we all now use this product for breakfast every day (and sometimes lunch and snacks!) It's a filling meal, good with dried and fresh fruit.
Love the taste and texture.
great product but not available for my online shop
Like the original Special K used to be - sadly not available for my shopping today which is very annoying - come on tesco - this is a basic that you should always stock surely?
good quality and filling
Taste Great And Great Value
A very nice product, prefer these to the "Leading" brand actually.
Bought as a cheaper alternative to Special K.Just
Bought as a cheaper alternative to Special K.Just as good if not better.
great taste, and low in fat.love it.
I was surprised by the quality, has a nutty taste, I prefer them to bran flakes.
Always buy this product
Lovely
We don’t buy any other so upset when you have non in store
very special
I normally buy the above items on a regular basis. Really happy with my purchases always spot on.