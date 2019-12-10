By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka 70Cl

  • Bison Grass Flavoured Vodka
  • With origins dating back to the 14th century, this vodka owes its name to the aromatic bison grass that grows wild in eastern Poland, in the Bialowieza Forest, where bison graze. A blade of grass is inserted in every bottle by hand which gives the vodka its unique colour and flavour. It is a 100% grain vodka with a smooth, clean palate, and subtle notes of vanilla and almonds.It is The Original Flavoured Vodka.
  • Flavoured vodka infused with naturally sourced ingredients from the Polish forest, it truly is a taste of the wild. Perfect to enjoy with friends whenever the moment takes you, it's an ideal choice for a delicious cocktail or can be enjoyed on its own.
  • With hand-picked bison grass
  • Pack size: 70cl

  • With it's unique taste and aroma infused with extracts of hand-picked blades of bison grass, Zubrowka offers a sensual pleasure unlike any other. It's wonderfully complex profile of bison grass, chamomile, green apples, lavender, vanilla and almonds make it a truly unique, natural and authentic product. It offers herbal tones that are smooth and creamy on the palette with vanilla, soft spice and botanical notes. Can be enjoyed neat on it's own or added to cocktails.

26.3

37.5% vol

Poland

Spirits

Ambient

Product of Poland

  • Enjoy this crisp Polish vodka in an Apple Zu - a complex cocktail with the taste of apple pie. Add 50ml Żubrówka,
  • 110ml cloudy apple juice and a squeeze of lime to an ice-filled highball. Garnish with apple slices.

  • CEDC International sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Kowanowska 48,
  • 64-600 Oborniki,
  • Poland.

  • CEDC International sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Kowanowska 48,
  • 64-600 Oborniki,
  • Poland.

18 Years

700ml ℮

Lovely

Best flavored vodka on earth. Serve with apple juice!

TASTY!!!

I NEED ZUBROWKA SO I CAN BECOME STRONG SO PLEASE SEND ME 90 BOTTLES.

have it 50/50 with apple juice!

have it 50/50 with apple juice!

Great tasting vodka with a special unique flavour

This is a great vodka with a unique flavour something different to try

My favorite vodka, soo good you can drink it neat.

My favorite vodka, soo good you can drink it neat.

Awful

I bought a bottle of this as it was on offer a while back, it really does taste of grass, well straw as there is a long piece in the bottle,it has an off green/yellow appearance and a strange musty odor.I often enjoy a small glass of Vodka neat over Ice after a meal or at the end of an evening as a pallet cleanser and it doesn't have to be anything too special,I can honestly say this was undrinkable even drowned with coke. But please don't let me put you off!

