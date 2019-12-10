Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka 70Cl

Lovely
Best flavored vodka on earth. Serve with apple juice!
TASTY!!!
I NEED ZUBROWKA SO I CAN BECOME STRONG SO PLEASE SEND ME 90 BOTTLES.
have it 50/50 with apple juice!
Great tasting vodka with a special unique flavour
This is a great vodka with a unique flavour something different to try
My favorite vodka, soo good you can drink it neat.
Awful
I bought a bottle of this as it was on offer a while back, it really does taste of grass, well straw as there is a long piece in the bottle,it has an off green/yellow appearance and a strange musty odor.I often enjoy a small glass of Vodka neat over Ice after a meal or at the end of an evening as a pallet cleanser and it doesn't have to be anything too special,I can honestly say this was undrinkable even drowned with coke. But please don't let me put you off!