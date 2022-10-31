Hipp 7 Month Organic Pasta Italienne With Ham 190G

Hipp Tomato & ham pasta bake
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
The tomato and ham pasta bake didn't turn up so I purchased it myself and my daughter loves it. Perfect when in a hurry. Easy to heat up. Has a good amount of pasta and not too chunky. I think it's one of her favourites.
Handy for out & about
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
Great as an emergency lunch for my little one on the go as it doesn't need to be refrigerated. Tasted fine, and good portion size.
Fantastic baby food
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
My daughter absolutely loved the taste and texture of this baby food , so quick and easy to use. My now go to favourite for baby food. Highly recommend.
Poppy loved it
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
Poppy loved it. It was all gone by the end. Highly recommend! I had a little taste too and it was really nice. Poppy is 10 months.