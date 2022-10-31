We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hipp 7 Month Organic Pasta Italienne With Ham 190G

4.5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Hipp 7 Month Organic Pasta Italienne With Ham 190G
£1.00
£5.26/kg

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetables with pasta and ham
  • Over 60 years of organic experience.
  • A tasty combination of vegetables, pasta and ham.
  • Made using premium, quality organic ingredients.
  • We're climate positive - we give back more to nature than we take out along our entire value chain, from the fields to our retailers warehouses.
  • EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-001, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic baby food
  • With little lumps to encourage chewing
  • No preservatives* - *as required by law
  • Recyclable
  • Nutritionally tailored for the weaning journey
  • Pack size: 0.19KG
  • With Omega 3 (ALA) - supports brain and nerve tissue development

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables* (49%) [Carrots*, Tomatoes* (22%), Onions*], Cooked Pasta* (Durum Wheat) (32%), Ham* (10.2%), Water, Rapeseed Oil* (0.9%), *Organic

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see highlighted ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before end, see side of cap.Replace cap after use, keep refrigerated and eat within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding advice: Can be served at room temperature or warm. Stir contents of the jar using a plastic spoon and decant desired amount into a clean bowl. To warm, stand in hot water. If microwaving, take care and check temperature before feeding. If feeding directly from the jar, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded. Never reheat baby foods. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced weaning diet.
  • Please note: This product contains no artificial colours, but the vibrant natural ingredients may stain clothes or occasionally cause an orange tinge to the skin. Before feeding, please store at room temperature and make sure the jar and the cap are undamaged.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Reading,
  • RG10 0SQ.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 190g
Energy kJ/kcal310/74590/141
Fat 3.0g5.7g
of which saturates 0.9g1.7g
Carbohydrate 8.0g15.2g
of which sugars 1.9g3.6g
Fibre 1.3g2.5g
Protein 3.1g5.9g
Salt 0.20g0.38g
Sodium 0.08g0.15g
a-linolenic acid (Omega 3 )0.07g0.13g
Hipp Tomato & ham pasta bake

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

The tomato and ham pasta bake didn't turn up so I purchased it myself and my daughter loves it. Perfect when in a hurry. Easy to heat up. Has a good amount of pasta and not too chunky. I think it's one of her favourites.

Handy for out & about

3 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Great as an emergency lunch for my little one on the go as it doesn't need to be refrigerated. Tasted fine, and good portion size.

Fantastic baby food

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My daughter absolutely loved the taste and texture of this baby food , so quick and easy to use. My now go to favourite for baby food. Highly recommend.

Poppy loved it

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Poppy loved it. It was all gone by the end. Highly recommend! I had a little taste too and it was really nice. Poppy is 10 months.