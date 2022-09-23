We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Hipp 4 Month Organic Cheesy Spinach & Potato Bake 125G

4.1(9)Write a review
image 1 of Hipp 4 Month Organic Cheesy Spinach & Potato Bake 125G
£0.95
£7.60/kg

Product Description

  • Potatoes with milk, rice, spinach and cheese
  • Over 60 years of organic experience.
  • Potato cooked with milk, rice, spinach & cheese.
  • Made using premium, quality organic ingredients.
  • We're climate positive - we give back more to nature than we take out along our entire value chain, from the fields to our retailers warehouses.
  • EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-001, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic baby food
  • Perfect for the start of weaning
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives* - *as required by law
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Recyclable
  • Nutritionally tailored for the weaning journey
  • Pack size: 125G
  • With omega 3 (ALA) - supports brain and nerve tissue development

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables* (37%) [Potatoes* (20%), Spinach* (10%), Onions*], Skimmed Milk*, Water, Cooked Rice*, Cheddar Cheese* (3.7%), Rapeseed Oil* (1.7%), Pepper*, *Organic

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see highlighted ingredients in bold.

Storage

Replace cap after use, keep refrigerated and eat within 24 hours.Please note: Before feeding, please store at room temperature. Best before end, see side of cap.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding advice: Can be served at room temperature or warm. Stir contents of the jar using a plastic spoon and decant desired amount into a clean bowl. To warm, stand in hot water. If microwaving, take care and check temperature before feeding.
  • If feeding directly from the jar, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded. Never reheat baby foods. For advice on when to start weaning, talk to your health visitor.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Security Vacuum Cap - reject if centre of cap clicks when pressed
  • Make sure the jar and the cap are undamaged.

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Reading,
  • RG10 0SQ.

Return to

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Reading,
  • RG10 0SQ.
  • 0800 298 4477
  • www.hipp.co.uk
  • hello@hipp.co.uk

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 125g
Energy kJ/kcal323/77403/96
Fat 2.9g3.6g
of which saturates0.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate 9.4g11.8g
of which sugars 1.7g2.1g
Fibre 0.8g1.0g
Protein 2.9g3.6g
Salt 0.08g0.10g
Sodium0.03g0.04g
α-linolenic acid (Omega 3)0.13g0.16g

Safety information

Security Vacuum Cap - reject if centre of cap clicks when pressed Make sure the jar and the cap are undamaged.

View all Stage 1 (4-6+ months)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

9 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not nice

1 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

I gave this to my little girl who refused to eat it. When I smelt it myself I didn't like it either. The colour wasn't appealing .

Fantastic

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Fantastic for first time weaning! Easy to use and tastes great for little ones I would recommend this product for your little ones first tastes!

Perfect

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My son absolutely loved it. He even cried when it was all gone. I will definitely buy this in the future. One of his favourites.

HiPP cheesy potato and spinach bake

4 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My little one is still trying a lot of new foods currently. I try and make sure that he has a healthy and varied diet and try to cook most meals, however, sometimes it's great to have a "ready made" healthy alternative. In comes HiPP. Although my little one wasn't particularly keen on this flavour, I have seen that HiPP have plenty of choice so we will be trying other ones. I like that the ingredients are natural, it's easy to use and store and is great for when you're on the move! The instructions are written clearly on the side so you'll know how to keep once opened. We look forward to trying some other flavours from this range!

Very cheesy smell

3 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

We used this out and about when at my parents house, I fed the baby straight out of the jar, he seemed to enjoy it at first then half way through he point blank refused anymore which is very unusual for him. I wouldn't say it smelt very pleasant.

Easy and all went

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

We had it straight from the jar at room temperature and our 9 months old ate it all at dinner time (6pm) with no fuzz. It was like she wanted more. I like how there were different recommendations written on the label on how to have it and it's storage instructions once open etc to really make sure you're ok with it.

Loved!

4 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Oscar really enjoyed this, he fed himself preloaded spoonfuls. It's a good sized jar and is full of organic, nutritious ingredients.

Astounding!

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

High quality, delicious, nutritious. My son is autistic and a very picky eater; this food has been his favourite for years, yes years. Thank you Hipp Organic for this and your chicken and squash jars. We appreciate you and your commitment to quality and deliciousness

Looks & smells can be deceiving...

5 stars

Strong smelling, and a very green colour, but don't let that put you off! My 6-month-old scoffed the lot and yelled at me for more! Adding some to the shopping list now!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here