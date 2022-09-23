Hipp 4 Month Organic Cheesy Spinach & Potato Bake 125G

Not nice
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
I gave this to my little girl who refused to eat it. When I smelt it myself I didn't like it either. The colour wasn't appealing .
Fantastic
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
Fantastic for first time weaning! Easy to use and tastes great for little ones I would recommend this product for your little ones first tastes!
Perfect
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
My son absolutely loved it. He even cried when it was all gone. I will definitely buy this in the future. One of his favourites.
HiPP cheesy potato and spinach bake
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
My little one is still trying a lot of new foods currently. I try and make sure that he has a healthy and varied diet and try to cook most meals, however, sometimes it's great to have a "ready made" healthy alternative. In comes HiPP. Although my little one wasn't particularly keen on this flavour, I have seen that HiPP have plenty of choice so we will be trying other ones. I like that the ingredients are natural, it's easy to use and store and is great for when you're on the move! The instructions are written clearly on the side so you'll know how to keep once opened. We look forward to trying some other flavours from this range!
Very cheesy smell
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
We used this out and about when at my parents house, I fed the baby straight out of the jar, he seemed to enjoy it at first then half way through he point blank refused anymore which is very unusual for him. I wouldn't say it smelt very pleasant.
Easy and all went
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
We had it straight from the jar at room temperature and our 9 months old ate it all at dinner time (6pm) with no fuzz. It was like she wanted more. I like how there were different recommendations written on the label on how to have it and it's storage instructions once open etc to really make sure you're ok with it.
Loved!
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
Oscar really enjoyed this, he fed himself preloaded spoonfuls. It's a good sized jar and is full of organic, nutritious ingredients.
Astounding!
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
High quality, delicious, nutritious. My son is autistic and a very picky eater; this food has been his favourite for years, yes years. Thank you Hipp Organic for this and your chicken and squash jars. We appreciate you and your commitment to quality and deliciousness
Looks & smells can be deceiving...
Strong smelling, and a very green colour, but don't let that put you off! My 6-month-old scoffed the lot and yelled at me for more! Adding some to the shopping list now!