Spatone 14 Day Pack
Product Description
- Food Supplement Iron-rich water
- Gentle & easily absorbed1
- Iron helps release energy*
- The Iron in Spatone® natural daily iron shots can help release your body's energy*, helping to reduce tiredness and fatigue.
- Why is iron good for you?
- Helps release energy* & reduces tiredness & fatigue
- Supports normal cognitive function
- Supports a healthy immune system
- Spatone® Iron-Rich Water provides a rich source of iron that is gentle on the stomach & easily absorbed. It's a natural way to take iron, as every drop of our Iron-Rich Water is sourced directly from the Trefriw Wells Spa in the Welsh National Park of Snowdonia.
- Spatone® Natural Iron-Rich Water is kind on your stomach & has fewer unpleasant side effects often associated with iron supplements, such as stomach irritation & constipation.
- Our Iron-Rich water is sourced from Trefriw Wells Spa in North Wales
- Daily iron shots natural
- 14 - one-a-day sachets
- Spatone sachets are convenient to use when on-the-go
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Iron helps release energy & reduces tiredness & fatigue, supports normal cognitive function and supports a healthy immune system
Information
Ingredients
Natural Iron-Rich Water (with nothing else added)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See base.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Adults & children over 2 years take 1 sachet daily
- Pregnant women take 2 sachets daily
- Do not exceed recommended dosage instructions. Ideal for everyone over 2 years old including pregnant and post-natal women, children, athletes, vegetarians and the elderly.
- How to take Spatone Iron-Rich Water:
- Straight from the sachet.
- Add to fruit juice high in vitamin C.
- Vitamin C increases the absorption of iron.
- Best taken on an empty stomach.
Warnings
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Spatone Limited,
- 83 Parkside,
- London,
- SW19 5LP,
- UK.
Net Contents
14 x 20ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per sachet:
|-
|% NRV
|Iron (Fe2+)
|5mg (36%)
|-
Safety information
Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Keep out of reach of children.
