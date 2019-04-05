By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Epson Cheetah T0715 Multipack Printer Ink

4.5(70)Write a review
Epson Cheetah T0715 Multipack Printer Ink
£ 49.00
£49.00/each

Product Description

  • Black & colour
  • 1 x 5.5 ml Yellow, 1 x 5.5 ml Magenta, 1 x 5.5 ml Cyan, 1 x 7.4 ml Black
  • Compatible with Epson® Stylus printers
  • The Epson T0715 ink cartridge multipack contains black, yellow, cyan and magenta cartridges. They use Epson DURABrite Ultra Ink, which is perfect for printing high-quality documents and lab-quality photos. These Epson cartridges are compatible with the following printers: D120,D120 Network Edition, D78, D92, DX4000, DX4400, DX4450, DX7400, DX7450, DX8400

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

70 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

the ink does notseem to lastvery long for the cost

2 stars

the ink does notseem to lastvery long for the cost. poorvalue for money

Great value!!

5 stars

I bought the 4-colour pack because is slightly cheaper than buying each colour individually.

easier to buy whole bundle than seperates

5 stars

I ran out of some inks before completing an important job. Eek, what to do? Ordered with Tesco buying all the coloured inks as a package and found it very reasonable price and allowed me to pick up at nearest store within 48 hours. Impressed!

Good service

4 stars

This is the first time I have sent a review. Everything went according to plan and I received the goods as expected without any hitches. This enabled me to complete my work on time.

Quality

5 stars

Good product. Happy with it. Reliable, reasonable value. Arrived on time and well packaged.

Great ink and good price

5 stars

I always use this ink and the price at tesco was good. Also I can collect just down the road so very convenient

Good product and best price around

4 stars

I had issues using non genuine ink previously so decided to buy genuine. Tesco had the best price so ordered through them. I ordered in time for next day collection at my local store however on completion I was informed that it would be ready in 2 days. The ink is now installed and working fine.

Great Product

3 stars

Required product for the particular printer and the reason for the purchase.

Quality ink from the printer manufacturer

5 stars

It might be more expensive than compatible versions but the consistently higher quality reult makes it well worth it.

good value

5 stars

I bought the Epson Multipack as a 3 for 2 so very good value as a click and collect item.

1-10 of 70 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here