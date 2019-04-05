Epson Cheetah T0715 Multipack Printer Ink

the ink does notseem to lastvery long for the cost
the ink does notseem to lastvery long for the cost. poorvalue for money
Great value!!
I bought the 4-colour pack because is slightly cheaper than buying each colour individually.
easier to buy whole bundle than seperates
I ran out of some inks before completing an important job. Eek, what to do? Ordered with Tesco buying all the coloured inks as a package and found it very reasonable price and allowed me to pick up at nearest store within 48 hours. Impressed!
Good service
This is the first time I have sent a review. Everything went according to plan and I received the goods as expected without any hitches. This enabled me to complete my work on time.
Quality
Good product. Happy with it. Reliable, reasonable value. Arrived on time and well packaged.
Great ink and good price
I always use this ink and the price at tesco was good. Also I can collect just down the road so very convenient
Good product and best price around
I had issues using non genuine ink previously so decided to buy genuine. Tesco had the best price so ordered through them. I ordered in time for next day collection at my local store however on completion I was informed that it would be ready in 2 days. The ink is now installed and working fine.
Great Product
Required product for the particular printer and the reason for the purchase.
Quality ink from the printer manufacturer
It might be more expensive than compatible versions but the consistently higher quality reult makes it well worth it.
good value
I bought the Epson Multipack as a 3 for 2 so very good value as a click and collect item.