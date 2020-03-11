By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'Oreal Studio Line Line Xtreme Hold Gel 150Ml

5(1)Write a review
L’Oreal Studio Line Line Xtreme Hold Gel 150Ml
£ 2.50
£1.67/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • For more style tips check out www.hairstyle.com
  • Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
  • L'Oreal Studio Line Xtreme Hold Gel with elastic resistance for a style that bounces back. Extreme hold: 5.
  • For bounce-back style
  • Ultra quick drying
  • Extreme hold elastic resistance - 5
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cyclopentasiloxane, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Hydrolyzed Silk, Phenoxyethanol, PEG/PPG-17/18 Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Triethanolamine, Trideceth-6, Polyquaternium-4, Xylose, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Linalool, Amodimethicone, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Potato Starch Modified, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use
  • Rub a small amount of gel in your hands. Apply to dry or damp hair.
  • Evenly apply to the hair and work from roots to tips.
  • For a more dramatic effect sculpt, tweak and work strands of hair with your fingers.

Warnings

  Keep out of the reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  L'Oréal Paris,
  London,
  W6 8AZ.

Return to

  For further expert advice, please contact:
  L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  UK: 0800 0304 032
  ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

1 x 150ml Gel

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of the reach of children.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really enjoy this, just make sure you don't use to

5 stars

Really enjoy this, just make sure you don't use too much! It lasts me for the whole day.

