Deep Freeze Cold Patch 4S

so happy I found these 5 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 4th June 2019 I suffer from severe back pain after an epidural I had 5 years ago. I prefer the relief of this patch over the medication I've been prescribed as they leave me feeling drowsy. Easy to apply and handy for an extra form of relief. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good alternative to other pain relief products 4 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 11th March 2019 I used this product after a gym session to relieve muscle aches and tightness in my shoulders and thighs. As soon as the cooling patches are adhered to the skin the cooling relief starts. Unlike some other pain relief products which require a certain amount of time to wait before you can feel the effects of it, these patches offer instant relief. I found they were noticeably effective for a good 2-3 hours, after this time the area continued to benefit from the cooling sensation but it began to lessen. I found the patches cooled the area they were adhered to but not to the point of discomfort, which I have found when using icepacks. After being attached for a while I felt a very slight tingling feeling, however this was not at all painful or uncomfortable. I particularly liked the fact that these patches are discreet and very easy to conceal beneath clothing and also completely fragrance free. In the past I have used gels to relieve pain but they often smell strong which can be unpleasant. These patches do not smell at all, and they are so thing that I wore one on my shoulder beneath a thin T-Shirt and it was completely unnoticeable. I was able to continue my normal routine and after a short while forgot they were there. I would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective - very pleased 5 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 11th March 2019 I bought these to try and help with a long standing niggle in my hamstring and they were very good, they provided sufficient relief to allow me to work the muscle and I am pleased with the improvement. They are very good value and the money spent is well worth it - I keep a stock in the house as well as some in my first aid kit for my youth football team. Deep Freeze is a well established name and the patches are consistent with a long history of products that work. No issues with recommending. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So much better than the deep heat equivalent patch 4 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 4th March 2019 After a disappointing experience with Deep Heat patches I was reluctant to try these however they are so much better. The patch is soft (almost cotton wool like) and relatively easy to apply. It stays put during wear and isn't uncomfortable. You can feel the coldness from the moment the patch is applied and this is sustained even after the patch is removed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great portable product 4 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 1st March 2019 This is a great option to take out and about when travelling or on day trips. The patch is a great size and easily adheres to your skin. The gel feels cool on your skin and by applying pressure you can get an extra blast of cool. The gel smells great without the overpowering smell of something like tiger balm. I suffer from pain in my lower back and I found this product offered long lasting relief. My only complaint was that it tended to move around a little on my back so 8 had to keep placing it back over the area, but this may have been because I was quite active while wearing it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great alternative to over the counter medication! 5 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 1st March 2019 I suffer from lower back pain and have done for a while. I find it difficult to find something that gives me relief for longer than a couple of hours. I tried the cold relief patches as I wanted to try something unmedicated and was interested to see if they would help. The patches are all in a resealable pouch and easily accessible. They are a decent size and cover a reasonable area. The peel off cover was easy to take off, and the patch stuck on my skin firmly. Instantly the cold feeling was refreshing. After a short amount of time, the coolness began to almost heat up! The sensation began to relieve the pain and uncomfort. I felt relief for a couple of hours and it did make a difference to how my pain felt. The patches are a very good alternative to anti inflammatory pills and rubs, and last a similar amount of time! They are very easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good packaging and product in genenral 3 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 28th February 2019 The product has good packaging, a resealable and foldable pack, easy to store, put in your pocket, in a bag anywhere. Patches are easy to use, peal off the cellophane side and stick on where you like. I have found depending on the area this doesn’t work too well. Firstly the smell is great I would like to add I’m a big fan of deep freeze smell. Secondly feels nice on the skin, cool but not freezing cold like an ice pack and has a nice sensation. Going back to placement if it’s not on your front to monitor it can move and peel away. I have lower back issues and placed one on while watching tv and when I get up and move around it peels away. Also if you put on to go bed with chances are will come off in the night as did with me. I also have an elbow and knee issue which placement was a lot better with but the product needs to be stickier iff possible. In regards to use I feel it helps a bit but not worth regularly paying out for. The deep freeze spray I feel is faster easier and more effective than the patches and will always have that in my football bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soothed Knee 5 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 27th February 2019 These patches were really easy to apply, and really effective at soothing my aching knee. The patches were discrete under my clothes, stayed on until removed and it did not affect the dexterity of my knee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not quite sure how the patches work...but they do! 4 stars Review from mentholatum.co.uk 27th February 2019 This product was great for two reasons. The first reason is it provided instant relief when I strained the lower part of my back exercising. The second reason is the patches are really easy to apply and were comfortable under my clothing. I always carry a box of these in my gym bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]