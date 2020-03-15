Dulcolax 40S

Excellent, does what it says on the box.
Each Gastro-Resistant Tablet contains 5mg Bisacodyl, Also contains: Lactose Monohydrate, Maize Starch, Sucrose, Glycerol, Magnesium Stearate, Talc, Acacia, White Beeswax, Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Titanium Dioxide (E171), Yellow Iron Oxide (E172), Methacrylic Acid-Methyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Castor Oil, Macrogol 6000
Do not store above 25°C.Keep the blisters in the outer carton.
10 Years
40 x Tablets
Caution: If laxatives are needed for more than five days in a row, or if you have a persistent abdominal pain, consult your doctor. Do not take if you have an intestinal obstruction, an inflammatory gastrointestinal disorder, or severe dehydration, or if you are pregnant, planning a pregnancy, or breast-feeding. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
