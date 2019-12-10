By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Casillero Del Diablo Shiraz 75Cl

4(23)Write a review
Casillero Del Diablo Shiraz 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Chilean Wine
  • A fruity, full-bodied Shiraz packed with forest-fruit flavours and a hint of bitter chocolate and black pepper. Food Match: Perfect to pair with pizza, spicy food and red meat dishes.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A fruity, full-bodied Shiraz packed with forest-fruit flavours and a hint of bitter chocolate and black pepper. Food Match: Perfect to pair with pizza, spicy food and red meat dishes.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marcelo Papa

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

History

  • The story behind one of Chile's most famous wines began more than 120 years ago. Don Melchor, founder of Concha y Toro, stored batches of his best wines in an underground cellar. When he noticed that bottles had been stolen, he spread a rumour amongst the locals that a devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name of Casillero del Diablo, the devil's cellar. Since 2008, Diablo wines have received more than 80 awards from internationally recognised competitions, including 8 Gold medals and 18 Silver medals.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect to pair with spicy food or red meat dishes.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

23 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

This Lovely Wine is One Of My Favourites.

5 stars

I received a bottle of this lovely wine in a present a while back and loved it so much I always buy some when it is on offer. Very tasty and enjoyable. Delivery was brilliant - Tesco you cannot be beaten - keep up the good work.

Another Chilean Diamond

5 stars

I am a great fan of Chilean wine and this Shiraz is a cracker that I would heartily recommend.

Almost undrinkable

1 stars

This is so different from the Cabernet Sauvignon in the same range which is full- bodied and flavourful. This is neither. Thin, insipid and devoid of flavour. Life is too short to drink bad wine.

A fruity little number

4 stars

This shiraz has a good rounded taste and goes well with a nice Sunday roast. Well worth a try at the price.

A good choice

5 stars

One of our favourite reds - really good, full flavour and goes well with our bolognaise or for drinks and nibbles

Bought as a gift

4 stars

I bought this wine as gift for my son and family as it is their favourite

This wine is quite harsh

1 stars

I tried this wine but didn't like it. It is very ' thin' compared to others I have tried in the same price range. Bottle looked good but a very sharp wine. Not for me won't be buying it again

Good choice

4 stars

This is a beautiful wine, always keep an eye out when it comes on offer. Always a good all rounder to keep on the rack, full bodied and easy on the palate.

sadly lacking

2 stars

Judging by the other mainly favourable reviews - and having previously enjoyed the same makers Merlot - I am very disappointed with this Syrah offering. First tasting after opening the bottle I was hit by astringent acidity, rather then full body, spice and well rounded flavour...leaving the wine rest for 45 minutes while getting on with dinner preparation, we tried it again with some venison steaks. Not much improvement - the acidity still being a somewhat unpleasant main note. I really wanted this wine to work - if bottle no. 2 is the same the whole half case will have to enhance our venison ragouts and marinades in the months up to Christmas. Cheers!

Good enough

4 stars

It's not amazing, but tastes a bit pricier than it is. Quite drinkable. Well rounded and a little bit spicy. Not quite fruity enough to be an excellent shiraz though.

