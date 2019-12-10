Casillero Del Diablo Shiraz 75Cl

This Lovely Wine is One Of My Favourites.
I received a bottle of this lovely wine in a present a while back and loved it so much I always buy some when it is on offer. Very tasty and enjoyable. Delivery was brilliant - Tesco you cannot be beaten - keep up the good work.
Another Chilean Diamond
I am a great fan of Chilean wine and this Shiraz is a cracker that I would heartily recommend.
Almost undrinkable
This is so different from the Cabernet Sauvignon in the same range which is full- bodied and flavourful. This is neither. Thin, insipid and devoid of flavour. Life is too short to drink bad wine.
A fruity little number
This shiraz has a good rounded taste and goes well with a nice Sunday roast. Well worth a try at the price.
A good choice
One of our favourite reds - really good, full flavour and goes well with our bolognaise or for drinks and nibbles
Bought as a gift
I bought this wine as gift for my son and family as it is their favourite
This wine is quite harsh
I tried this wine but didn't like it. It is very ' thin' compared to others I have tried in the same price range. Bottle looked good but a very sharp wine. Not for me won't be buying it again
Good choice
This is a beautiful wine, always keep an eye out when it comes on offer. Always a good all rounder to keep on the rack, full bodied and easy on the palate.
sadly lacking
Judging by the other mainly favourable reviews - and having previously enjoyed the same makers Merlot - I am very disappointed with this Syrah offering. First tasting after opening the bottle I was hit by astringent acidity, rather then full body, spice and well rounded flavour...leaving the wine rest for 45 minutes while getting on with dinner preparation, we tried it again with some venison steaks. Not much improvement - the acidity still being a somewhat unpleasant main note. I really wanted this wine to work - if bottle no. 2 is the same the whole half case will have to enhance our venison ragouts and marinades in the months up to Christmas. Cheers!
Good enough
It's not amazing, but tastes a bit pricier than it is. Quite drinkable. Well rounded and a little bit spicy. Not quite fruity enough to be an excellent shiraz though.