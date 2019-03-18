Tesco Radish Pack 240G

Fresh and peppery
Fresh and peppery
Radishes
Usually radishes I buy from Tesco last well - even a few days after the sell by date, but this last lot which came from Senegal, were awful. The day after sell by date, they were rotten... It is the first time this has happened.
Crisp and crunchy
Good quality and very good value for money. Crisp and crunchy. I could waffle on. Not going to have an order to place XX
Smaller packs please ?
Very good quality product - BUT, it would be so helpful if you could also offer the option of a smaller pack. In smaller households, this 240g amount of radishes can last until it is growing whiskers, ready for planting out.
Excellent !
Excellent quality and full of much needed vitamins.