Tesco Radish Pack 240G

4(5)Write a review
£ 0.65
£2.71/kg
7 typical radish (80g) contains
  • Energy11kcal 47kJ
    1%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    < 1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    < 1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 59kJ (14kcal)

Product Description

  • Radish.
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Tesco Radish Pack 240G
  • Fresh and crisp, with a peppery kick.
  • Great in salads and stir fries
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from around the world, our radishes are grown on carefully tended fields and selected for their crisp texture and peppery kick that's great for adding to salads.
  • Crisp & peppery
  • Carefully harvested for their distinctive colour and crunch
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Healthy choice
  • Source of vitamin C
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g
  • Pack size: 240g
  • Vitamin C increases iron absorption
  • Source of vitamin C

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.  Wash before use

Produce of

Produce of U.K., Israel, Morocco, the Netherlands, Portugal, Senegal, Packed

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

240g ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Fresh and peppery

5 stars

Fresh and peppery

Radishes

1 stars

Usually radishes I buy from Tesco last well - even a few days after the sell by date, but this last lot which came from Senegal, were awful. The day after sell by date, they were rotten... It is the first time this has happened.

Crisp and crunchy

5 stars

Good quality and very good value for money. Crisp and crunchy. I could waffle on. Not going to have an order to place XX

Smaller packs please ?

4 stars

Very good quality product - BUT, it would be so helpful if you could also offer the option of a smaller pack. In smaller households, this 240g amount of radishes can last until it is growing whiskers, ready for planting out.

Excellent !

5 stars

Excellent quality and full of much needed vitamins.

