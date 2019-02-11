By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Greens Classic Carmelle Dessert Mix 70G

Greens Classic Carmelle Dessert Mix 70G
£ 0.60
£0.86/100g

Product Description

  • Ready to Mix Vanilla Flavoured Dessert with Caramel Syrup
  • Hints & Tips
  • For recipe ideas & baking inspiration, visit our website: greencakes.co.uk
  • Great British baking since 1907
  • Horace Green believed that baking was the most heartfelt way to show you care
  • He created deliciously simple baking mixes for everyone to make and share, and families have been doing just that for over 100 years
  • Horace Green
  • Quick and easy to make, just add milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Dessert Mix: Sugar, Gelling Agent: Carrageenan; Stabilisers: E339, E450(i); Colours: Annatto E160b, Curcumin E100, Flavouring, Syrup: Caramelised Sugar, Colour E150c

Allergy Information

  • The product is manufactured on a site that also processes Wheat Flour

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • All you need is...
  • 568ml (1 pint) milk*
  • *reconstituted milk is not recommended
  • 10 Prep' time
  • 1-4 hours to set
  • To make the filling...
  • 1 Heat the milk in a large saucepan to almost boiling point and remove from the heat. Sprinkle the Carmelle mix over the surface and bring to the boil for two minutes, stirring continuously.
  • 2 Empty the caramel syrup into 4 small ramekins or... alternatively you can make one large dessert by using a 1 pint mould. Pour the Carmelle liquid on top of the caramel syrup. Allow to cool at room temperature.
  • 3 Refrigerate for 1 hour for small ramekins and 2-4 hour for one large bowl. Turn out onto a plate (this can be served up to 24 hours later if refrigerated).

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Green's Desserts UK Ltd.,
  • New Orchard Lane,
  • Thurcroft,
  • Rotherham,
  • South Yorkshire,
  • S66 9ER.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (160g)
Energy 374kJ598kJ
-88kcal141kcal
Fat 1.4g2.24g
of which saturates 0.93g1.49g
Carbohydrate 15.7g25.12g
of which sugars 13.7g21.92g
Protein 2.8g4.48g
Salt 0.34g0.54g
This information is based on the product made up according to the preparation instructions using semi-skimmed milk--

Good as home made

5 stars

Lovely sweet, family adore it

