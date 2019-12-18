Calpol Infant 100Ml

Product Description
- Infant Suspension Strawberry Flavour
- Paracetamol
- Calpol® Infant Suspension is a strawberry flavoured oral suspension and is used for the relief of:
- Fever (raised temperature)
- Post-immunisation fever
- Cold & flu symptoms
- Teething
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Earache
- Other aches & pains
- Pain & fever relief
- Pack size: 100ml
Information
Ingredients
Each 5 ml contains 120 mg of Paracetamol, Also contains: Sucrose, E420, E214, E216, E218 and E122
Storage
Do not store above 25ºC.Keep bottle in the outer action.
Preparation and Usage
- This product is intended for use in children aged 2 months to 6 years.
- For oral use only.
- For the relief of fever after vaccination at 2, 3 and 4 months - See the leaflet in the box.
- For the relief of pain and other causes of fever - refer to dosing tables.
- It is important to shake the bottle for at least 10 seconds before use.
- Always use the syringe supplied with pack.
- Do not give more medicine than the label tells you to.
- If your child does not get better, talk to your doctor.
- Children aged 2-3 months
- Child's Age: 2-3 months; How much: 2.5 ml - If necessary, after 4-6 hours, give a second 2.5 ml dose
- Do not give to babies less than 2 months old.
- Only give if your baby weighs over 4 kg and was born after 37 weeks.
- Leave at least 4 hours between doses.
- Do not give more than 2 doses. This is to ensure that fever that may be due to a serious infection is quickly diagnosed. If your child is still feverish after two doses, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
- Children aged 3 months - 6 years
- Child's Age: 3-6 months; How much: 2.5 ml; How often (in 24 hours): Up to 4 times
- Child's Age: 6-24 months; How much: 5 ml; How often (in 24 hours): Up to 4 times
- Child's Age: 2-4 years; How much: 7.5 ml (5 ml + 2.5 ml); How often (in 24 hours): Up to 4 times
- Child's Age: 4-6 years; How much: 10 ml (5 ml + 5 ml); How often (in 24 hours): Up to 4 times
- Do not give more than 4 doses in any 24 hour period.
- Leave at least 4 hours between doses.
- Do not give this medicine to your child for more than 3 days without speaking to your doctor or pharmacist.
Warnings
- CONTAINS PARACETAMOL
- Do not give anything else containing paracetamol while giving this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if your child takes too much of this medicine, even if they seem well.
- As with all medicines, if your child is currently taking any other medicine consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product. Please see leaflet.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Check that the cap on the bottle is securely engaged at all times.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
2 Months
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
CONTAINS PARACETAMOL Do not give anything else containing paracetamol while giving this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if your child takes too much of this medicine, even if they seem well. As with all medicines, if your child is currently taking any other medicine consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product. Please see leaflet. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Check that the cap on the bottle is securely engaged at all times.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019