Eurax Cream 100G

Product Description
- Cream
- Crotamiton.
- A non-greasy, non-staining cream for the relief of itching and skin irritation caused by:
- Itchy dermatitis.
- Dry eczema.
- Allergic rashes.
- Hives, nettle rashes.
- Chickenpox.
- Insect bites & stings.
- Heat rashes.
- Sunburn.
- Personal itching.
- Eurax is also available as a non-staining lotion.
- Stops itching fast
- Works for up to 10 hours
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredient: Crotamiton BP 10% w/w, Also contains: Methyl Hydroxybenzoate, Phenylethyl Alcohol, Glycerol, Triethanolamine, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate, Ethylene Glycol Monostearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Strong Ammonia Solution, Stearic Acid, Hard Paraffin, White Beeswax and Perfume
Storage
Protect from heat. Do not use after the expiry date given.
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for adults and children; consult your doctor before use on children under 3 years of age.
- Directions: Apply to the affected area 2-3 times daily. Irritation will be relieved for 6 to 10 hours. If symptoms persist consult your doctor. Eurax can be used for children. For children under 3 years of age consult your doctor before use and do not apply more than once a day.
Warnings
- Cautions: Do not use in or around the eyes, on broken skin, for weeping skin conditions or if you are sensitive to any of the ingredients. Eurax is not recommended in pregnancy. Consult your doctor or pharmacist before using Eurax if you are breast feeding, or suffering from genital itching. Nursing mothers should avoid applying Eurax in the area of the nipples. May occasionally cause skin irritation or allergy. If this occurs or you experience other symptoms stop using the product and consult your doctor. If Eurax is accidentally swallowed, contact your nearest hospital casualty department or tell your doctor immediately.
- For external use only.
- Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
Name and address
- PL holder and manufacturer:
- Novartis Consumer Health,
- Horsham,
- RH12 5AB,
- UK.
Return to
- Novartis Consumer Health,
- Horsham,
- RH12 5AB,
- UK.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Safety information
Cautions: Do not use in or around the eyes, on broken skin, for weeping skin conditions or if you are sensitive to any of the ingredients. Eurax is not recommended in pregnancy. Consult your doctor or pharmacist before using Eurax if you are breast feeding, or suffering from genital itching. Nursing mothers should avoid applying Eurax in the area of the nipples. May occasionally cause skin irritation or allergy. If this occurs or you experience other symptoms stop using the product and consult your doctor. If Eurax is accidentally swallowed, contact your nearest hospital casualty department or tell your doctor immediately. For external use only. Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020