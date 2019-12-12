Mr Freeds Tuna Bites 250G

Product Description
- Tuna and Whitefish, seasoned and gently fried
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Seafood delicatessen
- Ready to eat - delicious hot or cold
- Halal Consultations
- Kosher - KF under the supervision of the Beth Din of the Federation of Synagogues
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Canned Tuna in Brine [Fish (38%) Skipjack Tuna - Katsuwonus Pelamis, Water, Salt], Whitefish* (21%), Water, Dried Potato Flake, Peeled Fresh Onion, Free Range Egg Powder, Caster Sugar, Salt, Ground White Pepper, Fried in Sunflower Oil (5%), *Whitefish as listed below in varying proportions, subject to seasonal variation:, Whiting - Merlangius Merlangus, Pollack - Pollacius Pollachius, Pouting - Trisopterus Luscus, Haddock - Melanogrammus Aeglefinus
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Fish
Storage
Store at 0-5ºCKeep refrigerated Once opened, consume within 3 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase. Use during first month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume immediately. Do Not Refreeze. Use By: See Side of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Eat hot or cold.
Notes: Reduce heating time for part pack. Always serve piping hot.
Appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: To re-heat in oven, remove product from packaging, place an baking tray into a pre-heated oven at 180ºC (Gas Mark 5) for 6 - 8 minutes.
Produce of
Packaged in the UK
Warnings
- May contain fish bones.
Name and address
- Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited,
- Kestrel House,
- Mount Avenue,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK1 1LS,
- UK.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|720kj/171kCal
|Fat:
|6.4g
|of which Saturates:
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate:
|8.7g
|of which Sugars:
|2.6g
|Protein:
|19.7g
|Salt:
|1.0g
Safety information
May contain fish bones.
