By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Kids Battery Toothbrush Barbie

4.5(15)Write a review
Colgate Kids Battery Toothbrush Barbie
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Barbie extra soft toothbrush
  • Electric toothbrush with Barbie® character design
  • Make brushing teeth a child's favourite during a bath time routine
  • H23xW5xD3cm
  • Kids Toothbrush, Toothbrush, Teeth Cleaning, Battery Powered
  • The Colgate® Barbie Kids Battery Powered Toothbrush has a small oscillating head and extra soft bristles to clean teeth and gently sweep away plaque.
  • The slim handle is easy to hold, the brush lays flat for easy toothpaste application.
  • Suitable for children aged 3 years and over.
  • Great clean made fun!
  • Clean your teeth better than with an ordinary manual brush and make brushing fun! Enjoy all the different designs!
  • 2x Energizer® inside
  • 2 replaceable AAA alkaline batteries
  • Easy to use

Information

Storage

After use, rinse toothbrush head thoroughly, shake off excess water and store upright.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Brush head is not replaceable.
  • Dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months.

Warnings

  • Do not mix old and new batteries.
  • Do not mix alkaline, standard (carbon zinc) or rechargeable (nickel-cadmium) batteries.
  • Not intended for children under 3.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Questions? Comments? Call Free
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1 x Toothbrush

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not mix old and new batteries. Do not mix alkaline, standard (carbon zinc) or rechargeable (nickel-cadmium) batteries. Not intended for children under 3.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

15 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Waste of money

1 stars

Girls got one each for Christmas, neither work. Have replaced batteries and purchased another, broken within a week. Do not waste your money.

Barbie toothbrush

5 stars

Bought for my daughter and it's great, works just like an adult electric tooth brush.

good product

5 stars

I bought several ones and the girls were absolutely delighted with them. It is more of a "good value of the product" when it costs £3 rather £6.

Good price

3 stars

My 5 year old loved this toothbrush. I bought it when on offer and I was happy at first. The batteries run down quickly and my dentist has since recommended that we all use rechargeable toothbrushes.

little girl loves it

5 stars

Bought now two months ago ... little girl cant stop washing her teeth .. batteries are lasting too ... great buy

great value for money

5 stars

i bought this as a christmas present for my daughter so it hasnt been used yet but looks like good value for the money! any 5 year old will love it.

daughter loves it!!

5 stars

I brought this for my daughter and she loves cleaning her teeth with it I will definitely buy her another one when this needs replacing.

brilliant

5 stars

I got this for my lg, only downfall you cant replace the heads

Colgate barbie toothbrush

5 stars

Bought for my grand daughter for Christmas and she loves it, she actually enjoys cleaning her teeth now.

HAVE TO BY

5 stars

IT A GREAT VALUE FOR MY GIRL

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colgate Minions Kids Battery Toothbrush

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Colgate Batman Battery Toothbrush

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Offer

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothbrush

£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here