Colgate Kids Battery Toothbrush Barbie

Waste of money
Girls got one each for Christmas, neither work. Have replaced batteries and purchased another, broken within a week. Do not waste your money.
Barbie toothbrush
Bought for my daughter and it's great, works just like an adult electric tooth brush.
good product
I bought several ones and the girls were absolutely delighted with them. It is more of a "good value of the product" when it costs £3 rather £6.
Good price
My 5 year old loved this toothbrush. I bought it when on offer and I was happy at first. The batteries run down quickly and my dentist has since recommended that we all use rechargeable toothbrushes.
little girl loves it
Bought now two months ago ... little girl cant stop washing her teeth .. batteries are lasting too ... great buy
great value for money
i bought this as a christmas present for my daughter so it hasnt been used yet but looks like good value for the money! any 5 year old will love it.
daughter loves it!!
I brought this for my daughter and she loves cleaning her teeth with it I will definitely buy her another one when this needs replacing.
brilliant
I got this for my lg, only downfall you cant replace the heads
Colgate barbie toothbrush
Bought for my grand daughter for Christmas and she loves it, she actually enjoys cleaning her teeth now.
HAVE TO BY
IT A GREAT VALUE FOR MY GIRL