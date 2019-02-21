Tesco Fruit & Barley Summerfruits No Added Sugar 1L
Product Description
- Concentrated no added sugar apple, cherry, raspberry and strawberry fruit and barley juice drink with sweeteners.
- BRIGHT & BERRY SWEET A soft fruity taste, made with barely extract Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Citric Acid, Cherry Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Malic Acid, Barley Malt Extract, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabilisers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Colour (Anthocyanins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 9 parts water.
Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
1litre
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (250ml)
|Energy
|7kJ / 2kcal
|16kJ / 4kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When diluted according to instructions.
|-
|-
