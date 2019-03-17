Tesco Dumplings Mix 137G

Excellent
This is an excellent product which could be improved even more with herbs. 5
Used to like this but trying a different one next time
Doesn’t seem as good now
Super taste!
Excellent value for money tastes great with mince and veg.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1037kJ / 247kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt.
Store in a cool, dry place
Produced in the U.K.
Cooking time: 15-20 minutes
Makes: 6 dumplings
You will need: 75ml (5 tbsp) water; plain flour to coat dumplings.
Method:
1. Empty the dumpling mix into a mixing bowl and add the water.
2. Mix with a fork until the dough sticks together, then divide and form into 6 balls using your hands.
3. Roll each ball in flour to create a dumpling, use as required.
Recipe suggestion:
Add the dumplings to soups or stews 15-20 minutes before serving, then cover with a lid and simmer.
6 Servings
137g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One dumpling (35g)
|Energy
|1037kJ / 247kcal
|363kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|36.5g
|12.8g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.0g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
Average of 3.7 stars
