By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Dumplings Mix 137G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Dumplings Mix 137G
£ 0.65
£4.75/kg
One dumpling
  • Energy363kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1037kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • Dumpling mix.
  • SOFT & FLUFFY Just add flour & water
  • SOFT & FLUFFY Just add flour & water
  • Pack size: 137g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

    Makes: 6 dumplings

    You will need: 75ml (5 tbsp) water; plain flour to coat dumplings.
    Method:
    1. Empty the dumpling mix into a mixing bowl and add the water.
    2. Mix with a fork until the dough sticks together, then divide and form into 6 balls using your hands.
    3. Roll each ball in flour to create a dumpling, use as required.

    Recipe suggestion:

    Add the dumplings to soups or stews 15-20 minutes before serving, then cover with a lid and simmer.

     

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

137g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne dumpling (35g)
Energy1037kJ / 247kcal363kJ / 86kcal
Fat8.4g2.9g
Saturates4.4g1.5g
Carbohydrate36.5g12.8g
Sugars0.8g0.3g
Fibre2.6g0.9g
Protein5.0g1.8g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent

5 stars

This is an excellent product which could be improved even more with herbs. 5

Used to like this but trying a different one next time

1 stars

Doesn’t seem as good now

Super taste!

5 stars

Excellent value for money tastes great with mince and veg.

Usually bought next

Boswell Farms Diced Beef 400G

£ 2.45
£6.13/kg

Colman's Beef Casserole Recipe Mix 40G

£ 0.80
£2.00/100g

Offer

Tesco Root Vegetable Medley 1Kg

£ 1.00
£1.00/kg

Tesco Diced Beef 400G

£ 3.70
£9.25/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here