Tesco Double Chocolate Gateau 350G

Really tasty
Really tasty
it was delicious and goog value for money
it was delicious and goog value for money
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1068kJ / 255kcal
INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk) (35%), Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Milk Chocolate (3.5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Dark And White Chocolate Curls (3%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)), Fructose, Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze
Produced in Germany
5 Servings
Card. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally
350g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|1/5 of a gateau (70g)
|Energy
|1068kJ / 255kcal
|747kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|34.2g
|24.0g
|Sugars
|24.8g
|17.3g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|2.5g
|Protein
|5.5g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019