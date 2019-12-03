By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Double Chocolate Gateau 350G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Double Chocolate Gateau 350G
£ 1.50
£0.43/100g
1/5 of a gateau
  • Energy747kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars17.3g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1068kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge layered with chocolate flavour sauce covered with chocolate cream mousse and dark and white chocolate curls.
  • Our frozen Chocolate Gateau is perfect as an after dinner treat to share with the family. A triple layered gateau with soft chocolate sponge layers, separated with gooey chocolate sauce and covered in a creamy chocolate mousse finished with dark and white chocolate curls. This delicious dessert serves five and defrosts in just 2 hours.
  • Layers of chocolate sponge smothered in whipped chocolate mousse
  • Pack size: 0.35kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk) (35%), Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Milk Chocolate (3.5%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Dark And White Chocolate Curls (3%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)), Fructose, Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 1/2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/5 of a gateau (70g)
Energy1068kJ / 255kcal747kJ / 178kcal
Fat9.8g6.9g
Saturates6.0g4.2g
Carbohydrate34.2g24.0g
Sugars24.8g17.3g
Fibre3.5g2.5g
Protein5.5g3.9g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tasty

5 stars

Really tasty

it was delicious and goog value for money

5 stars

it was delicious and goog value for money

