Dolmio Pasta Bake Carbonara Pasta Sauce 480G
- Energy614kJ 149kcal7%
- Fat13g19%
- Saturates4.0g20%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt0.96g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 512kJ 124kcal
Product Description
- Creamy sauce.
- Enjoy this indulgent meal as part of a balanced week diet.
- For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
- It's important to eat a varied and balanced diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
- DOLMIO believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a classic, golden Pasta Bake.
- Serves 4
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 480g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sunflower Oil, Fresh Cream (from Milk) (4.6%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Cheddar Cheese (from Milk) (1.5%), Butter Fat (from Milk) (1.2%), Natural Flavouring (contains Celery), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Palm Fat, Broth Powder (Sugar, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Coconut Fat, Sunflower Oil, Smoke Flavouring, Milk Protein), Garlic, Milk Proteins, Lactose, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Fat Powder (Palm Fat, Lactose, Milk Protein), Spices, Emulsifiers (Polyphosphates, Orthophosphates), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Lactose, Milk
Storage
After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Bring on the bake!
- Simply cook your choice of pasta and place in an ovenproof dish. Pour over your DOLMIO Sauce for Pasta Bake, add some cooked bacon, stir through and sprinkle with cheese. Bake in a hot oven at 200C/Gas Mark 6 for 20 mins until the cheese has melted. We recommend 100g of dry pasta per person.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
480g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (120g) (%*)
|Energy
|512kJ 124kcal
|614kJ (7%) 149kcal (7%)
|Fat
|11g
|13g (19%)
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|4.0g (20%)
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|6.4g (2%)
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|3.1g (3%)
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.4g (3%)
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.96g (16%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
