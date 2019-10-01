Tesco Peeled Potatoes 700G

Helpful product at a good price
Not quite as tasteful as homemade roast potatoes but not bad either. Swings and roundabouts - given these are a pretty decent 'no fuss' option and the instructions are accurate. Plus there are enough spuds in the pack to satisfy three hearty appetites.
Very easy to use, brilliant for roast potatoes, pop in mic, then into oven for 30 min and amazing roasties, fluffy on the inside
Great
I order them every week 3 for 2 with five kids it makes makin shepards pie or cottage pie so easy saves so much time
These were brilliant and so useful more please
I really enjoyed these potatoes so delicious and easy to use x I sliced them and layered them up with cheese x and fresh onion finishing off with a layer of potatoes on top and put them in the oven for an hour x then roasted some x as they were on offer 3 for 2 the next night x brilliant x
A regular buy for convenience.
These are a life saver on lazy days.
As I have arthritic hands these are brilliant as there is no peeling!
Just open the pack and cook brilliant
Saves peeling
I like the convenience of these, no need to peel and can be cooked in the microwave. However just like buying unpeeled they are a bit hit and miss, as you often get some bad potatoes that will be black when you cut into them.
Great time saver
I'm disabled and find it difficult to peel potatoes so I bought these to try out to save me the bother of doing so. They are extremely handy to just throw into the saucepan to boil or steam without having any messy peelings. I've also used them in stews and casseroles and found them just as good as any other potato I've had. I would recommend them especially for people with limited food preparation time.