Tesco Peeled Potatoes 700G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Caution

Take care as product will be very hot.

Important

All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Hob

Instructions: Remove packaging. Place in a large pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, add 1 tsp of table salt and simmer for 20-30 minutes.



Oven cook

Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Lightly coat the potatoes with (5-10) sprays or (1 tbsp) of cooking oil, spread in an even layer across a baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow colour, do not overcook. For best results turn halfway through cooking.

200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 55-60 mins

