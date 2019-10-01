By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peeled Potatoes 700G

5(8)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.43/kg

Offer

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy472kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1gg
    <1%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 378kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to cook peeled potatoes.
  • Tesco Peeled Potatoes Carefully peeled and perfect for mash, roasties or boiling
  • Light & Fluffy Carefully peeled and perfect for mash, roasties or boiling
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Perfect to roast
  • Carefully peeled, ready to mash or roast for crispy skin
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 30 mins hob
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Caution
Take care as product will be very hot.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Remove packaging. Place in a large pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, add 1 tsp of table salt and simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Lightly coat the potatoes with (5-10) sprays or (1 tbsp) of cooking oil, spread in an even layer across a baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow colour, do not overcook. For best results turn halfway through cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 55-60 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Serves 6
  • Try seasoning with some paprika, garlic powder and thyme before baking in the oven for a delicious side to a hearty roast dinner.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy378kJ / 89kcal472kJ / 111kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate19.5g24.4g
Sugars1.7g2.1g
Fibre1.9g2.4g
Protein1.6g2.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Helpful product at a good price

5 stars

Not quite as tasteful as homemade roast potatoes but not bad either. Swings and roundabouts - given these are a pretty decent 'no fuss' option and the instructions are accurate. Plus there are enough spuds in the pack to satisfy three hearty appetites.

Very easy to use, brilliant for roast potatoes, po

5 stars

Very easy to use, brilliant for roast potatoes, pop in mic, then into oven for 30 min and amazing roasties, fluffy on the inside

Great

5 stars

I order them every week 3 for 2 with five kids it makes makin shepards pie or cottage pie so easy saves so much time

These were brilliant and so useful more please

5 stars

I really enjoyed these potatoes so delicious and easy to use x I sliced them and layered them up with cheese x and fresh onion finishing off with a layer of potatoes on top and put them in the oven for an hour x then roasted some x as they were on offer 3 for 2 the next night x brilliant x

A regular buy for convenience.

5 stars

These are a life saver on lazy days.

As I have arthritic hands these are brilliant as there is no peeling!

5 stars

Just open the pack and cook brilliant

Saves peeling

4 stars

I like the convenience of these, no need to peel and can be cooked in the microwave. However just like buying unpeeled they are a bit hit and miss, as you often get some bad potatoes that will be black when you cut into them.

Great time saver

4 stars

I'm disabled and find it difficult to peel potatoes so I bought these to try out to save me the bother of doing so. They are extremely handy to just throw into the saucepan to boil or steam without having any messy peelings. I've also used them in stews and casseroles and found them just as good as any other potato I've had. I would recommend them especially for people with limited food preparation time.

