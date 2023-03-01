We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Menopace Plus 56S

Menopace Plus 56S

No ratings yet
Write a review

£16.50

£0.30/each

Vegetarian

Vitamin & mineral tablets with Soya Isoflavone extract, plus Botanical tabletsMenopausal supportHormonal supportSuitable for vegetariansMenopace Works withWomen's Health ConcernFor more information please visit the website: www.womens-health-concern.org
Extra Support from Menopace® PlusOptimal nutrition is important during a time of change. Menopace Plus includes the original Menopace formula plus and Active Botanical tablet. To be taken during and after the menopause.Original Menopace TabletProvides a scientifically formulated combination of vitamins and minerals.Hormone Regulation - Contains vitamin B6 which contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity.Bone Health - Vitamin D, magnesium and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal bones.Skin & Hair - Zinc contributes to normal skin and hair health.Active Botanical TabletEach Active Botanical tablet provides a special blend of natural plant extracts.Soya Isoflavones - Soya is one of the richest natural sources of isoflavones.Sage - Often used during the menopause.Flaxseed Lignans - A rich natural source of SDG (secoisolariciresinol diglucoside).Green Tea - Contains standardised extract of 55% polyphenols, the active components of green tea.Active Botanical Tablets Prodive:- Extra soya isoflavones**- Flaxseed lignans- Green tea- Sage**Compared with Menopace Original.
No1* Menopause Supplement*UK's No.1 menopause supplement brand.
©Vitabiotics Ltd. Menopace is a registered trademark.
About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Professor Emeritus, University of London, Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years. Over 50 Years Vitabiotics Est.1971
Extra support with active botanicalsDuring & after menopause26 NutrientsSoya, Sage, Green TeaUK's No.1 VitaminsQueen's Award - 4 Times WinnerDoes Not Contain Any Drugs or HormonesMenopace is Not Tested on AnimalsNo Gluten, Yeast or GelatinNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians

Allergy Information

May Contain: NutsContains: Soya

Net Contents

56 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsOne Menopace Tablet (red blister), plus one Botanical Tablet (purple blister) per day with your main meal.Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.This comprehensive formula replaces other Menopace multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin. Menopace's special multivitamin formula may be continued after the menopause for as long as required.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Yeast

Lower age limit

18 Years

Extra support with active botanicalsDuring & after menopause26 NutrientsSoya, Sage, Green TeaUK's No.1 VitaminsQueen's Award - 4 Times WinnerDoes Not Contain Any Drugs or HormonesMenopace is Not Tested on AnimalsNo Gluten, Yeast or GelatinNo Artificial Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
28 Menopace Original Tablets28 Active Botanical Tablets

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agents: Dibasic Calcium Phosphate & Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Polydextrose, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Glycerin, Colours: Calcium Carbonate & Copper Chlorophyllin [Natural Source]), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Zinc Sulphate, Para Amino Benzoic Acid, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Soya Isoflavone Extract (from Soya), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin A (Acetate, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Riboflavin, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Chromium Chloride, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Biotin

Allergy Information

May Contain: NutsContains: Soya

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per Tablet% NRV†
Soya Isoflavone Extract20 mg-
PABA25 mg-
Vitamin A (2500 IU)750 µg RE94
Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)10 µg200
Vitamin E30 mg α-TE250
Vitamin C45 mg56
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)10 mg909
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)5 mg357
Niacin (Vitamin B3)20 mg NE125
Vitamin B610 mg714
Folic Acid400 µg200
Vitamin B129 µg360
Biotin30 µg60
Pantothenic Acid30 mg500
Magnesium100 mg27
Iron6 mg43
Zinc15 mg150
Copper1000 µg100
Manganese0.5 mg25
Selenium100 µg182
Chromium50 µg125
Iodine225 µg150
† NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here