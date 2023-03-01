Menopace Plus 56S

Vitamin & mineral tablets with Soya Isoflavone extract, plus Botanical tablets Menopausal support Hormonal support Suitable for vegetarians Menopace Works with Women's Health Concern For more information please visit the website: www.womens-health-concern.org

Extra Support from Menopace® Plus Optimal nutrition is important during a time of change. Menopace Plus includes the original Menopace formula plus and Active Botanical tablet. To be taken during and after the menopause. Original Menopace Tablet Provides a scientifically formulated combination of vitamins and minerals. Hormone Regulation - Contains vitamin B6 which contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity. Bone Health - Vitamin D, magnesium and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal bones. Skin & Hair - Zinc contributes to normal skin and hair health. Active Botanical Tablet Each Active Botanical tablet provides a special blend of natural plant extracts. Soya Isoflavones - Soya is one of the richest natural sources of isoflavones. Sage - Often used during the menopause. Flaxseed Lignans - A rich natural source of SDG (secoisolariciresinol diglucoside). Green Tea - Contains standardised extract of 55% polyphenols, the active components of green tea. Active Botanical Tablets Prodive: - Extra soya isoflavones** - Flaxseed lignans - Green tea - Sage **Compared with Menopace Original.

No1* Menopause Supplement *UK's No.1 menopause supplement brand.

About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Professor Emeritus, University of London, Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years. Over 50 Years Vitabiotics Est.1971

Extra support with active botanicals During & after menopause 26 Nutrients Soya, Sage, Green Tea UK's No.1 Vitamins Queen's Award - 4 Times Winner Does Not Contain Any Drugs or Hormones Menopace is Not Tested on Animals No Gluten, Yeast or Gelatin No Artificial Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

May Contain: Nuts Contains: Soya

56 x Tablets

Directions One Menopace Tablet (red blister), plus one Botanical Tablet (purple blister) per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach. This comprehensive formula replaces other Menopace multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin. Menopace's special multivitamin formula may be continued after the menopause for as long as required.

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Preservatives Free From Yeast

18 Years