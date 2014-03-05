Jointace Collagen 30S
Product Description
- Micronutrient supplement with glucosamine, vitamins & minerals
- Micronutrient supplement with glucosamine collagen [hydrolysed type II collagen] chondroitin, vit. D, Vits C, E, B12, Minerals & Ginger Ext.
- Expert support from Jointace®
- Jointace® contains a unique combination, ideal for those with an active life, in sport, or in later life.
- Collagen formation:
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones and cartilage.
- Connective tissues:
- Copper contributes to the maintenance of normal connective tissues.
- Bone health:
- Vitamin D, zinc and manganese contribute to the maintenance of normal bones.
- USP Purity Standard
- The Glucosamine Sulphate and Chondroitin Sulphate used in Jointace® conform to United States Pharmacopeia (USP) purity standards.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living Daily Support Without Excessive Levels All Vitabiotics supplements are produced to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards of quality control, and offer optimum support from sensible, balanced formulae, without excessive levels. About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London
- From the UK's no 1 Vitabiotics supplement range
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- Gluten free
- No lactose or yeast
- No preservatives
- No artificial colours
- Jointace is not tested on animals
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones and cartilage
- Copper contributes to the maintenance of normal connective tissues
- Vitamin D, zinc and manganese contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
Information
Ingredients
Glucosamine Sulphate (from Crustacean) (as Potassium Chloride) USP†, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Type II Collagen, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Chondroitin Sulphate Sodium (from Fish) USP†, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Polydextrose, Talc, Maltodextrin, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides]), Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Zinc Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Ginger Root Extract, Copper Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, †USP = United States Pharmacopeia
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Two tablets per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- Jointace® Collagen contains glucosamine sourced from natural chitin.
- Diabetics and those using blood thinning medication (e.g. warfarin), should consult their doctor before using this product.
- This formula replaces other Jointace® supplements. A regular intake is recommended.
- Jointace® Collagen is recommended with a balanced diet, rich in fish oil.
- The recommended intake of 2 tablets provides: Glucosamine 592mg, provided by Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCI 1000mg.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF.
Return to
- For more information contact:
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 2 tablets
|%EC NRV*
|Collagen Type II Complex
|300 mg
|-
|Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCI†
|1000 mg
|-
|Chondroitin Sulphate†
|100 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 800 IU)
|20 µg
|400
|Vitamin E
|40 mg α-TE
|333
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|20 µg
|800
|Zinc
|10 mg
|100
|Copper
|1000 mg
|100
|Manganese
|4 mg
|200
|Selenium
|120 µg
|218
|Ginger Root Extract equiv. to:
|80 mg
|-
|* NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
|† USP - United States Pharmacopeia
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
Using Product Information
