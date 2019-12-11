By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Jumbone Dog Christmas Gifts Medium Turkey 200G

image 1 of Pedigree Jumbone Dog Christmas Gifts Medium Turkey 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.25
£6.25/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
  • Dogs love to chew - Jumbone chew is a deliciously satisfying and long-lasting dog treat for your dog. It cleverly combines a tough chewy outer with a delicious soft centre - something your dog can really get his teeth into and tastes fantastic too.
  • Jumbone chew has added Omega 3, vitamins and minerals, and contain no artificial colours or flavours, so you can feel good about it too!
  • By living life to the full, dogs help us enjoy the simple joys of everyday life. The treats we feed our pets, as a reward, to bond, train or just play, are the little ways we celebrate the joy they bring to us.
  • With the help of nutritionists and vets at Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, Pedigree has created a varied range of tasty dog treats that come in all shapes, sizes and textures. All to keep dogs exuberant, the way we love them.
  • Dog Treat for Medium Dogs, now in Christmas Turkey Flavour.
  • At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • A deliciously satisfying and long-lasting dog treat with a tough, tasty outer and a mouth-watering centre
  • Complementary pet food developed by nutritionists and vets at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition
  • Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life
  • Vitamins to help maintain your dog's natural defences
  • Minerals including calcium to help give him strong bones
  • Delicious dog chews that contain no artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Seeds, Oils and Fats, Herbs

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Reseal tab once open, peel off and use to reseal pack. Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: Medium dogs (10-15kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Medium dogs (15-25 kg), feed up to 1 chew per week. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 2 chews per week. Each chew provides 9% of the weekly energy requirements of a 10 kg dog. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Not suitable for dogs under 8 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Use within 14 days of opening.
  • Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Address all enquiries to
  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.ie.pedigree.com
  • www.pedigree.com

Net Contents

2 x 200g ℮ Dog Chews

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.0
Fat content:1.4
Inorganic matter:3.8
Crude fibres:3.0
Calcium:0.60
Omega 3 fatty acids:800 mg/kg
Energy:317 kcal/100g
Vitamin A:5000 IU
Vitamin E:50.0 mg
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate:15.0 mg
Sensory additives: Turkey flavour:1.5 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

Safety information

My friend Lauren found this very chewy and meaty.

4 stars

My friend Lauren found this very chewy and meaty. However, she did enjoy it and said she would recommend to anyone.

