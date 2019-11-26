By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Butter Me Up Light Spread 500G

2.5(10)Write a review
£ 0.85
£1.70/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy119kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1185kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • Low fat spread (30%) made with a blend of vegetable oils and buttermilk (1%).
  • MADE BUTTERMILK Carefully blended to spread straight from the fridge
  • MADE WITH BUTTERMILK
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt (1%), Stabiliser (Sodium Alginate), Reconstituted Buttermilk  (Milk) (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Sunflower Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Vitamin E, Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 teaspoons (10g)
Energy1185kJ / 288kcal119kJ / 29kcal
Fat31.1g3.1g
Saturates7.1g0.7g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt1.2g0.1g
Vitamin E18.0mg (150%NRV)1.8mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Contains 30% less fat than standard Tesco Buttery Spread--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

A+++++++++++

5 stars

A+++++++++++

Greasy & horrible

2 stars

This is just horrible, settles & sits on everything & looks awful.

Acceptable for the price.

4 stars

For low fat spread not bad at all.

Don't buy it

1 stars

The oil seperates from the spread itself.Bit weird really. Don't like that.

Taste not too bad but...

2 stars

The taste is not too bad i guess but the texture is way too soft. It’s a bit like butter thats been melted then reused not good. Even in the fridge it stays really soft.

Not a nice alternative

2 stars

This spread tastes nothing like butter and doesn’t even taste like a nice spread alternative such as flora. It’s as soft as mr whippy which makes it hard to get off the knife & extremely sticky on the fingers. It has an overpoweringly synthetic taste which dominates anything you put it on & the after taste is actually quite sweet. If you’re looking for lower calorie then go for the pro-active floras as they’re much tastier, more expensive, but worth the extra.

Disgusting

1 stars

This product is truly disgusting and deserves no stars. It has absolutely no flavour and is certainly not “buttery”. I normally use Butterpak which I like but there was none in the store. I do hope this is not a replacement.

Awful

2 stars

More like margarine of old! Threw mine away!

Horrid!

1 stars

Just awful. Greasy, wet, tastes like lard. Absolutely awful.

Great

5 stars

Had always bought the big brand spread in the past. No more this is so much cheaper and just as nice.

