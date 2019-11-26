Tesco Butter Me Up Light Spread 500G

A+++++++++++
A+++++++++++
Greasy & horrible
This is just horrible, settles & sits on everything & looks awful.
Acceptable for the price.
For low fat spread not bad at all.
Don't buy it
The oil seperates from the spread itself.Bit weird really. Don't like that.
Taste not too bad but...
The taste is not too bad i guess but the texture is way too soft. It’s a bit like butter thats been melted then reused not good. Even in the fridge it stays really soft.
Not a nice alternative
This spread tastes nothing like butter and doesn’t even taste like a nice spread alternative such as flora. It’s as soft as mr whippy which makes it hard to get off the knife & extremely sticky on the fingers. It has an overpoweringly synthetic taste which dominates anything you put it on & the after taste is actually quite sweet. If you’re looking for lower calorie then go for the pro-active floras as they’re much tastier, more expensive, but worth the extra.
Disgusting
This product is truly disgusting and deserves no stars. It has absolutely no flavour and is certainly not “buttery”. I normally use Butterpak which I like but there was none in the store. I do hope this is not a replacement.
Awful
More like margarine of old! Threw mine away!
Horrid!
Just awful. Greasy, wet, tastes like lard. Absolutely awful.
Great
Had always bought the big brand spread in the past. No more this is so much cheaper and just as nice.