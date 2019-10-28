Tesco Free From White Sliced Bread 400G

Tried quite a few breads and found this the best f
Tried quite a few breads and found this the best for me Was good toasted Didn't go chewy
For gluten free bread its great! Shame its double the price of normal gluten bread
Its the best gluten free bread I know, it dose not fall apart when used, it toasts well, makes good sandwiches, i've had some bad gluten free bread but this is really good and you can have one half out and the other half in the freezer I won't buy any other.
Why can't I get this anymore at Old Swan Liverpool store.
Pretty bad.
Awful, tastes like plastic and is about the size of a potato waffle. Bread is the wrong term for it.